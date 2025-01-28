Giants GM makes feelings clear on 'cliche' Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders had a stellar four-year collegiate career, split between the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. He is widely expected to be selected within the first few picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was able to spend some time with the quarterback prospect at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He discussed that experience at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, stating, in comments shared by Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's a great kid. Really good personality. Football smart. Dad's a football coach. It's a little bit cliche, but he checks all the boxes of a dad that's a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It was good getting the meeting. He's had a really good career in Colorado, and obviously, look forward to getting to know all those guys the rest of the process."

Check out Joe Schoen's comments on Shedeur Sanders below:

Expand Tweet

The Giants hold the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, it remains unclear if Sanders will be on the board when they are on the clock. The former Buffaloes star is projected to be one of the first two quarterbacks selected, along with Cam Ward.

While the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, who hold the top picks in the draft, respectively, both have needs at quarterback, it is unclear what direction either franchise is leaning towards.

Shedeur Sanders defends Deion Sanders' involvement in his career

Shedeur Sanders has had plenty of attention on him throughout his collegiate career due to his father, Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He defended Coach Prime's involvement in his career while speaking with the media on Saturday, stating:

"I like that I'm able to get in the forefront of everything and they're able to understand me and ask me whatever questions they want. I'm not ducking, I ain't hiding, I'm right here live in the flesh able to answer any question that's out there... I ain't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem.

"I think as parents, each and every one wants the best for their kids. So, the fact that he has an opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he's supposed to do that."

Check out Shedeur Sanders' comments on Deion Sanders' involvement in his career below:

Expand Tweet

Sanders finished his collegiate career as the NCAA's all-time leader in completion percentage. He had a strong year in 2024, finishing with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74.0% of his pass attempts and adding four rushing touchdowns.

The Buffaloes quarterback led the nation in completion percentage while ranking second in passing touchdowns and third in passing yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.