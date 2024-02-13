CFB analyst believes Kalen DeBoer should make himself Alabama's OC for the 2024 season, following Ryan Grubb's exit

Kalen DeBoer took his first hit as Alabama's head coach on the coaching staff aspect after Ryan Grubb decided to leave the program to join the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

Grubb arrived in Tuscaloosa following the Crimson Tide's hiring of DeBoer and was expected to help build an explosive offense. Without a doubt, he is one of DeBoer's most trusted assistants. He's been with him since Fresno State and played a crucial role in his success at Washington.

Following Grubb's unexpected exit, college football analyst J.D. Pickell believes that Kalen DeBoer should make himself the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator for next season.

“If I’m Kalen DeBoer, this is what I would do. I’d look around the room, probably look around college football in terms of who’s available for this job or who I could maybe go and get.”

“Is there anybody that I feel with 1,000% certainty is a better offensive mind, a better play caller than me? I don’t think so. If I’m Kalen DeBoer, I’m tagging myself as the offensive coordinator for Alabama – at least for this season.”

There’s a lot on the line for Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer took over the most difficult job in college football when he accepted to become the next coach of Alabama. He is succeeding Nick Saban, widely regarded as the greatest coach the landscape has ever seen.

J.D. Pickell believes there's a lot at stake for DeBoer in his first season in Tuscaloosa. Without a doubt, all eyes are on him, waiting to see if he can live up to the standards Saban has set for the program. The former Washington coach has to set the tempo for the upcoming season.

“Maybe, this time next year, Alabama has already hired their future offensive coordinator and Kalen DeBoer can kind of pass the sticks. But look at year one. There’s a lot on the line here,” J.D. Pickell added.

“Stakes are pretty high for this first year for Kalen DeBoer because everybody wants to know what are you going to be as Alabama’s head coach. You’re following in the shoes of the greatest of all time. What are you going to be as the next guy at Alabama?”

DeBoer is fast making a name for himself in the college football world. He recorded significant success in his two seasons at Washington, leading the Huskies to the last national championship game against Michigan. The hope is to continue this brilliance in Tuscaloosa, which is undoubtedly a more demanding environment.