CFB analyst casts doubt over another Ryan Day staffer, Larry Johnson, as Father Time knocks on the door

College football analyst Rob Stone thinks another coach on Ryan Day's staff could be leaving soon.

After the Buckeyes won the national title, Ohio State saw defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leave for the same job at Penn State. He then lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly who took the OC job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, Stone believes defensive line coach Larry Johnson could be leaving soon as he is now 73 and could lean toward retirement soon.

"Who knows, there is always that talk about Larry Johnson, one of the all-time great defensive line coaches. Larry's 73 years old, he's also the associated head coach, at any time, he could move on from that position," Stone said on The Triple Option at 17:40.

Johnson has been at Ohio State since 2014 as the defensive line coach. He began his coaching career in 1974 as an assistant at a high school. He was at Penn State from 1996 until 2013 serving as DE/ST coach from 1996 until 1999 and then the DL coach from 2000 until 2013 before leaving to take the job at Ohio State.

Johnson also served as acting head coach for Ohio State's win against Michigan State in 2020 when Ryan Day tested positive for COVID.

Ryan Day is happy for Chip Kelly after he leaves Ohio State

Chip Kelly left his head coaching job at UCLA to take an offensive coordinator job at Ohio State.

Kelly helped the Buckeyes win the national championship, and he parlayed that success to the OC job with the Raiders. After the news became public, Ryan Day said he was thrilled that Kelly had a chance to return to the NFL.

“That was great,” Day said about Kelly to Joel Klatt. “We talked about the fact that we had a really good group here and the dream would be to win a national championship and then he would have an opportunity to decide whether he wants to stay or go to the NFL. That’s exactly what happened.

“To be able to have a beer in a few years and talk about the year that we had together is gonna be special. Because we all started together and this is where I started with him and we went and did that. What a great story. I know so many people back home in New Hampshire are excited for him and for the story. It’s pretty special.”

Ryan Day has yet to replace either Kelly or Knowles.

