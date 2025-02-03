NFL insider takes clear stance on Chip Kelly's move to NFL

Chip Kelly is one of the most respected coaches in football. He has coached in college football and the NFL for over 30 years. He has held various roles, from defensive backs coach at Columbia to head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and, most recently, offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

So, it wasn't surprising that after helping the Ohio State Buckeyes to the 2024 national championship, the NFL came calling.

Adam Schefter takes a clear stance on Chip Kelly's move to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator for the 2025 regular season on Sunday. Kelly will join Pete Carroll's staff as the Raiders enter a new era under the watchful eyes of part owner Tom Brady.

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes Chip Kelly was eager to return to the NFL after his success at the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"He wanted to get back to the NFL ... Furthermore, everyone would agree on Chip's offensive prowess and brilliance," Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show. "(The Raiders) were trying to see if there was a reason we should not move in that direction. Is there a more qualified candidate?

"They were looking at some other people as well. But, ultimately, the recommendations on Chip’s offensive mind came back in such a glowing light that they felt this was the move to make.”

Kelly last appeared in the NFL as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He's since gone on to be the head coach of the UCLA Bruins and offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

What's the task ahead for Chip Kelly?

Chip Kelly will be tasked with reinvigorating a stagnant Las Vegas Raiders offense. The Raiders scored below 30 points 11 times in the 2024 regular season and finished dead last in the stacked AFC West division.

The first step of the rebuild will be to figure out what to do at the quarterback position. The Raiders have the sixth pick in the upcoming draft, and Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will likely be off the draft board by then. So, the Raiders could move up in the draft or sign a veteran quarterback ahead of a crucial season for Pete Carroll's side.

Furthermore, the Raiders need to prioritize signing an elite wide receiver to relieve some pressure off Brock Bowers. Once these issues are addressed, expect Kelly to figure out a way to make the Raiders play attractive football in Allegiant Stadium.

