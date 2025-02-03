Why was Chip Kelly fired by Eagles? Revisiting former NFL HC's stint in Philadelphia

Chip Kelly is returning to the NFL after eight years. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the college stalwart as their new offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll.

The hope is that Kelly will help rejuvenate a franchise struggling since Derek Carr's departure despite boasting a pair of 1000-yarders in dominant tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobo Meyers.

However, if Chip Kelly's first stint in the NFL is an indication, fans may want to be wary before hoping that a renaissance in on the way.

Why did Eagles fire Chip Kelly? Recapping former Philadelphia HC's tenure

In 2013, Chip Kelly was coming off a breakout stint at Oregon, where his spread offense led the NCAA in multiple categories. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had just fired the long-serving Andy Reid after going 4-12, were looking for a revolution and hired Kelly.

He immediately exerted his influence. Among other things, he changed the team's base defensive scheme from 4-3 to 3-4, and, initially, it worked, as then-sophomore quarterback Nick Foles broke out as a potential franchise face.

He threw for 25 touchdowns (including seven against the Oakland Raiders - tied for most in an NFL game) against just two interceptions. Running back LeSean McCoy continued his dominance on the ground, leading the league in rushing yards, while DeSean Jackson had the best season of his career, catching 82 balls for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.

Thanks to the offensive trio, as well as defensive contributions by the monstrous linebacker core of DeMeco Ryans, Mychal Kendricks, Trent Cole and Connor Barwin, the Eagles clinched the NFC East with a 10-6 record. However, they lost 26-24 to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round.

They went 10-6 again in 2014 despite the shocking loss of Jackson and injuries to key players like Foles and Ryans, just missing the playoffs, But, in 2015, everything changed.

On the second day of the year, Chip Kelly was given control of the Eagles roster, meaning he would handle the Draft and free agency (his predecessor Howie Roseman would have control of the salary cap and contracts). On March 10, Kelly shocked and angered fans with a pair of trades that sparked a major roster overhaul.

McCoy, by then the franchise's all-time rushing leader, was sent to the Buffalo Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso (who had played at Oregon under Kelly), while Foles went to the St. Louis Rams for Sam Bradford.

Reigning Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray joined in free agency as the new prejected RB1. Jeremy Maclin, who had become the lead wideout following Jackson's daprture, joined the Kansas City Chiefs, while Cole and guard Evan Mathis were cut.

The result was a dismal 6-9 run that led to Kelly's firing with one game left. Pat Shurmur took over for the season finale, which the Eagles won.

In 2016, Chip Kelly joined the San Francisco 49ers - a stint that ended very poorly: a 2-14 record, tied for worst in franchise history. After being fired, he became an analyst at ESPN before returning to the collegiate ranks as UCLA coach.

The Eagles, meanwhile, retooled, under a reempowered Roseman and new coach Doug Pedersen, and won Super Bowl LII.

