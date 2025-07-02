  • home icon
  CFB analyst heaps pressure on Oregon's Dante Moore to fill Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel's shoes in 2025 

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 02, 2025 17:50 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Dante Moore is about to become the third consecutive starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. However, preceding Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel is not going to be an easy task.

The expectations are high, as Nix and Gabriel were one of the best quarterbacks in college football during their time with the Ducks.

These high expectations were echoed by college football analyst J.D. PicKell, who said this on Tuesday's edition of "The Hard Count":

"My expectation for him is the expectation that’s been set there from Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel. I expect Dante Moore to be a Heisman finalist."
In the last few years, the Ducks under coach Dan Lanning have been a powerful team. Nix and Gabriel led their team from the front and both of them were shortlisted for the Heisman Trophy (the award given out to the "best" player in college football every season) in their respective seasons.

A team's new quarterback is always going to be compared to their previous one. For Moore, this may already be a losing battle. He is going to have to improve from a disappointing spell as starting quarterback for the UCLA Bruins (only throwing for around 1,600 yards) and become one of the best players in college football.

He'll have to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier. The silver lining for Moore is that he has already spent a year on the bench at Oregon, learning from what Gabriel did. He will have to put this into practice.

Dante Moore praises Oregon OC Will Stein

In an interview with the media, Dante Moore praised Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein.

"One thing I will say about being here with Coach Stein, and I love him to death. He's played the quarterback position," Moore said. "He knows how it feels to be out there on the football field, how to be in the fire.
"So when it comes to him coaching us, he knows that covers them. So like, if we're off, you know, missing a couple of receivers at practice, he knows how to get us back in rhythm, a little quick, short throw, things of that nature. So just having him just to relate to us, and we all relate to him."

Will Stein has been with the Ducks since 2023. This is the same season when Bo Nix made the Heisman Trophy shortlist. Moore believes that his partnership with Stein will be able to give him the same level of success as his predecessors.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

