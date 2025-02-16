CFB analyst highlights why NFL teams shouldn’t let Travis Hunter play both CB and WR

Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington believes Travis Hunter should not play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL, arguing that specialization will maximize his potential.

Ad

Speaking on Fox Sports Radio on Friday, Arrington assessed the challenges of Hunter becoming a successful two-way player at the professional level. He suggested that only extraordinary circumstances — such as having Deion Sanders as his coach — could make it feasible.

"He's not gonna be a true two-way player ... like what he did in college," he said. "The worst thing that could happen to a Travis Hunter is he not settling in to what his home position is."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If he can't master the art of what he's doing, you do him a disservice."

Arrington referenced Devin Hester, a Hall of Famer and one of the most electrifying return specialists ever, to illustrate his point.

“Devin Hester could have played pretty much any position skill-wise on the football field, ... but it kinda in a way did not allow for him to have the type of impact that he really could have had if he just had a position."

Ad

“I think you do that young man a disservice by spraying him thin like that,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Arrington, while Hunter is an exceptional athlete, the demands of playing both cornerback and wide receiver at the NFL level could limit his long-term development.

Instead, he argued, focusing on one position would allow Hunter to become an elite player rather than a jack-of-all-trades but master of none.

Travis Hunter’s NFL future: Two-way star or full-time cornerback?

Travis Hunter (12) attempts to make a tackle - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado Buffaloes standout, is at the center of a major debate regarding his NFL role. While he dominated at both cornerback and wide receiver in college, the NFL’s emphasis on positional specialization raises questions about whether he can sustain his two-way brilliance at the next level.

Ad

Hunter has been officially listed as a defensive back for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, signaling that teams see his primary value at cornerback. However, he may still participate in wide receiver drills to showcase his offensive ability.

Hunter’s 2024 college stats underscore his two-way dominance:

Wide Receiver: 96 receptions, 1,258 yards, 15 touchdowns

Cornerback: 4 interceptions, 11 pass breakups

He also averaged an astonishing 113 snaps per game.

Also Read: Former two-way player believes Travis Hunter will not be the No. 1 pick despite being the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place