Former two-way player believes Travis Hunter will not be the No. 1 pick despite being the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft

Travis Hunter is one of the biggest names in college football. After a standout season in Colorado where he won the Heisman Trophy for his outstanding two-way play, he is headed to the 2025 NFL draft. Despite his excellent play in college, there is a big debate surrounding Hunter's draft prospect.

Many people are uncertain of whether Hunter should play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. Some analysts are also concerned about whether he is worth drafting in the top five if he is only going to play cornerback.

On Friday, former two-way NFL player Will Blackmon appeared on "The Jim Rome Show." He spoke about whether he thinks Hunter is the best player in the draft and if he thinks he will get selected first.

"Yeah I think he's the best athlete in the entire draft," Blackmon said. "I think he's the best player in the entire draft, I do. Will he go number one? No because the team picking first, I don't think that's their need. Obviously, there's a lot of people that need quarterbacks, but he'll definitely get grabbed soon.

"Somebody who may want him may move up to go get him. But overall, I think he is the best overall football player because he could honestly be just as effective on both sides of the football in my mind."

Will Blackmon discusses whether Travis Hunter is still the best player in the draft if he only plays cornerback

There is a good chance that when Travis Hunter gets to the NFL, he will no longer play both cornerback and wide receiver. Most draft experts project that Hunter will primarily play CB but with a small package of players as a WR. Blackmon was asked if he would have the same take about Hunter if he was strictly a corner.

"Strictly a corner, um, probably not," Blackmon said. "I still think he is an outstanding, just unbelievable, just what he can do. He is just a gifted player man and he's been the best player everywhere he's been. Even now to winning the Heisman so I would still say yes. Maybe I'm biased because you know I'm a skill guy myself, but I would say yes."

Whether Travis Hunter plays both CB and WR full-time in the NFL likely comes down to which team drafts him. Hunter is expected to be picked in the top five.

