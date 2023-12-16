The Colorado Buffaloes had quite the mediocre debut season with Deion Sanders as their coach this year. Despite a strong start, the weaknesses of the team started to pour out resulting in their rivals capitalizing on them and turning it into their advantage. In the end, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs wrapped up their Pac-12 journey with a 4-8 overall record and will now be beginning a new chapter as members of the Big 12 next year.

Ahead of the transition, Deion Sanders is already hard at work improving his team's talents and recruiting new players from the transfer portal. According to Klatt, "Coach Prime" has a really strong hand in utilizing the recruiting window to strengthen their weaknesses on the field.

In a recent episode of the "Joel Klatt Show", the CFB Analyst went on to talk about how Deion Sanders has already recruited some talented players to add to their roster, especially their offensive line after they had problems defending QB Shedeur Sanders this campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He then went on to talk about how despite the narrative that portrays the Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting cycle in a negative light, things are really going well for the team in terms of preparing for the Big 12 transition:

Expand Tweet

"And this is the truth, so here are the facts. Outside of the narratives that you hear pushed by those that want to tear down Coach Prime and Colorado, Coach Prime is dominating right now in recruiting as it relates to the Big 12. Because right now, their average player rating is 90, which is No.1 in the Big 12. But you don't hear that in some of these articles. Well, you hear it from me."

The Buffs did have a problem with their offensive line as it was showcased during the latter half of this season. The O-line failed to protect Shedeur, which ultimately led to him being sacked numerous times denting their capabilities of making offensive plays to score points.

But Deion Sanders is already addressing these problems in this transfer portal and making sure to rectify the problems to ensure a better campaign in the Big 12 next year.

Deion Sanders is revamping the roster for 2024

The Buffs may have lost starting offensive linemen Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and Van Wells in the transfer portal, but Coach Prime also brought in four more experienced O-line players to refine the roster and fill the void left by the transfer of these players. These include UConn's center Yakiri Walker, Houston and UTEP guards Tyler Johnson and Justin Mayers, and Indiana tackle Kahlil Benson.

Furthermore, the Buffs also went on to recruit Jordan Seaton, the five-star No.1 offensive tackle in the nation. He recently announced his commitment to Colorado despite interest from teams like Alabama, Ohio State and others. With a couple of more additions to the team, it looks like Deion Sanders is looking to make an impressive comeback next year and prove his worth along with his team.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season