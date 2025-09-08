CFB analyst Joel Klatt reveals his top 10 teams in college football after Week 2 ft. Julian Sayin's Ohio State

Week 2 of college football brought about several shock results that upended the chaotic top-25 order that began the season. Talented quarterback Julian Sayin led the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, to a blowout 70-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers.During Monday's segment of the &quot;Joel Klatt Show,&quot; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt revealed his top ten teams in college football after Week 2 action. After upsetting the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines 24-13, the Oklahoma Sooners made their debut at No. 10 on Klatt's list.The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were ranked No. 9 despite having a bye week and losing to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1. Just ahead of them were the Florida State Seminoles, who blew away the Texas A&amp;M Commerce Lions 77-3. The Miami Hurricanes were ranked No. 7 after beating the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 45-3, while the Texas Longhorns were No. 6 after beating the San Jose State Spartans 38-7.The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Austin Peay Governors 28-6, while the Penn State Nittany Lions beat the FIU Panthers 34-0 to come in at No. 5 and No. 4, respectively.The top three was populated by the Oregon Ducks, who demolished the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3, the LSU Tigers, who beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 23-7 and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who dominated the Grambling State Tigers 70-0.Joel Klatt justifies the college football top three rankingsDuring Monday's segment of the &quot;Joel Klatt Show,&quot; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt justified placing the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes in his top three.&quot;Three teams that I think have had impressive showings during the course of the year. Oregon is gonna be number three,&quot; Klatt said. &quot;That's a really talented team and Dante Moore might be one of the better QBs in the country. So, the Ducks are rolling, no one is talking about Oregon.&quot;LSU with that big win over Clemson in Week one, did not play well in Week two and Brian Kelly was frustrated with his team but they get the win over Louisiana Tech. Number one is Ohio State. Not only do they beat Texas, they come out the very next week and just handle business against Grambling. If he's (Sayin) playing like that the rest of the year, Ohio State might go back-to-back.&quot;Week 3 of college football action will pit several marquee teams, including Joel Klatt's No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies in South Bend, which might alter his rankings for the following week.