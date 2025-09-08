  • home icon
  • College Football
  • CFB analyst Joel Klatt reveals his top 10 teams in college football after Week 2 ft. Julian Sayin's Ohio State

CFB analyst Joel Klatt reveals his top 10 teams in college football after Week 2 ft. Julian Sayin's Ohio State

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 08, 2025 19:13 GMT
The Ohio State and LSU football teams
The Ohio State and LSU football teams (Credits: IMAGN)

Week 2 of college football brought about several shock results that upended the chaotic top-25 order that began the season. Talented quarterback Julian Sayin led the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, to a blowout 70-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers.

Ad

During Monday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt revealed his top ten teams in college football after Week 2 action. After upsetting the No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines 24-13, the Oklahoma Sooners made their debut at No. 10 on Klatt's list.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were ranked No. 9 despite having a bye week and losing to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1. Just ahead of them were the Florida State Seminoles, who blew away the Texas A&M Commerce Lions 77-3. The Miami Hurricanes were ranked No. 7 after beating the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 45-3, while the Texas Longhorns were No. 6 after beating the San Jose State Spartans 38-7.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Austin Peay Governors 28-6, while the Penn State Nittany Lions beat the FIU Panthers 34-0 to come in at No. 5 and No. 4, respectively.

The top three was populated by the Oregon Ducks, who demolished the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3, the LSU Tigers, who beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 23-7 and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who dominated the Grambling State Tigers 70-0.

Ad

Joel Klatt justifies the college football top three rankings

During Monday's segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt justified placing the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes in his top three.

"Three teams that I think have had impressive showings during the course of the year. Oregon is gonna be number three," Klatt said. "That's a really talented team and Dante Moore might be one of the better QBs in the country. So, the Ducks are rolling, no one is talking about Oregon.
Ad
Ad
"LSU with that big win over Clemson in Week one, did not play well in Week two and Brian Kelly was frustrated with his team but they get the win over Louisiana Tech. Number one is Ohio State. Not only do they beat Texas, they come out the very next week and just handle business against Grambling. If he's (Sayin) playing like that the rest of the year, Ohio State might go back-to-back."

Week 3 of college football action will pit several marquee teams, including Joel Klatt's No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, against the Texas A&M Aggies in South Bend, which might alter his rankings for the following week.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More
Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications