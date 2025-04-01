Josh Pate predicts Julian Sayin winning QB battle and taking on Arch Manning in Week 1

Julian Sayin is the prime candidate to replace the NFL-bound Will Howard as the Ohio State Buckeyes' QB1 in 2025. Sayin is in the fight with fellow prospects Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair.

On Monday's segment of "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Pate predicted that Sayin would win the Buckeyes' QB1 race and start in Ohio State's Week 1 clash against quarterback Arch Manning's Texas Longhorns.

"You got Arch Manning versus Julian Sayin. We're calling that now," Pate said. "It's like Election Night. 1% of the vote is in. I'm calling the Ohio State quarterback race for Sayin. I'm doing it. No one else. Not Ryan Day. We did not consult with him for this but I think that's what the quarterback matchup will be.

"That's a college football playoff semifinal rematch. This is an SEC-Big Ten barometer game. Also, it's two of the most iconic brands in the sport. So, looking forward to that one." (0:30)

According to FanDuel, the Buckeyes are favorites to win the national championship (+600), followed by the Longhorns (+650), making the Week 1 clash a proper heavyweight duel. Sayin and Manning could have a say in who wins the early bragging rights.

Julian Sayin gets Ryan Day's seal of approval

Julian Sayin was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 class, committing to Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide before jumping into the transfer portal when the legendary coach retired last January. Ryan Day snagged the highly-touted quarterback from the portal as backup for Will Howard.

After Monday's practice, Day spoke highly of Sayin and his place in the dressing room.

"Yeah, he's finding his way," Day told the media. "He has credibility, he's building in the locker room. And you really do it three different ways. It's your character, who you are as a person. Julian's a good man, he does things the right way.

"He lives his life right off the field. And when he says he's going to do something, he does it. Connection, I think he spent time with the guys in the locker room and has built some of those connections with guys on the team. And then it comes down to competency."

Whoever wins Ohio State's QB1 job will have to adapt to new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline's new offensive scheme after former OC Chip Kelly departed for the Las Vegas Raiders job after guiding the Buckeyes to the national championship in dominant fashion.

