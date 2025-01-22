Ohio State starting QB: Who will replace Will Howard in 2025? 

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard put in a stellar performance in the Buckeyes' 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game. He tallied 231 yards on 81% completion resulting in two touchdowns and was named the finals Offensive MVP.

As he heads to the NFL via the 2025 Draft, who will replace Howard as the Buckeyes QB1 in 2025?

Who will replace Will Howard for Ohio State?

Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin is in pole position to replace Will Howard after fellow backup quarterback Devin Brown entered the transfer portal and joined the California Golden Bears following Ohio State's national championship win.

According to 247Sports, Sayin was the No. 1 ranked quarterback and No. 6 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2024.

When the question about replacing Howard was posed to him in the news conference before the national championship game, Sayin was modest about the possibility of replacing Howard.

"No, I'm just taking it one day at a time and trying to get better at my craft," Sayin said.

"Obviously, I'm excited to compete in spring and compete in fall camp, but I'm just taking it one day at a time. It will be exciting. I really just want to get better every day and work on my craft. Just work on my craft and get a little bit bigger. Put on a couple more pounds and just work on my game. And become a better leader."

In four games this season, Sayin has gone 5-of-12 for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Why Julian Sayin chose Ryan Day's Ohio State

When Nick Saban unexpectedly retired in January last year, several players entered the transfer portal, with Will Howard's likeliest replacement, Julian Sayin, being the most high-profile one.

During an interview with 247Sports, Sayin revealed why he left the Crimson Tide:

"Yeah, when I was getting recruited, I wanted to play for Coach Saban. He had won seven national championships, and I wanted to go play in that style. And then when he ended up retiring, I hit the portal. And Coach Day is obviously a great quarterback coach and coaches the position well. So, I really felt like this could be an ideal fit and it has.

"I just love playing for Coach Day and Coach Kelly. They coach the position so well, and I'm very appreciative of them teaching me more about the game and about playing quarterback."

Julian Sayin will have big shoes to fill as he attempts to replace national championship-winning quarterback Will Howard next season.

