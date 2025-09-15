  • home icon
  • College Football
  • CFB analyst Kirk Herbstreit drops honest take on Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame despite Fighting Irish's winless start to the season 

CFB analyst Kirk Herbstreit drops honest take on Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame despite Fighting Irish's winless start to the season 

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 15, 2025 16:33 GMT
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and his team
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and his team (image credit: IMAGN)

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman led his team to a national championship game appearance in January but lost to eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish were also beaten 41-40 by the Texas A&M Aggies in South Bend on Saturday, dropping to 0-2 this season.

Ad

The loss followed the 27-24 defeat to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1. However, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit backed Freeman's team to still have a good season despite their winless start.

"I personally think, because they competed in these games, they took Miami down to the wire and competed and lost late," Kirk Herbstreit said on Monday, via the "Nonstop" podcast. "Obviously, in this game with A&M, competed down to the wire. I think when the dust settles, we'll see A&M's a very good football team.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So, I'm with you, I don't think this season's over, I don't think they're done even if they finish 10-2. There's so much football still left to be played. I'm actually impressed with Notre Dame."
Ad

Marcus Freeman addresses Notre Dame's 0-2 start

Marcus Freeman had one of the best defenses in the country last season under former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden. However, Golden left to take the same job with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Under the Fighting Irish's new defensive coordinator, Chris Ash, the team's defense has looked suspect. Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed averaging 21.1 yards per throw on Saturday.

Ad

Freeman addressed Notre Dame's 0-2 start to the season during his postgame news conference after the Week 3 loss.

"You gotta go to work and practice and get better," Freeman said. "We're 0-2. So what do you control? You control getting better and getting ready for the next one. I can't sit here and dwell on being 0-2 as much as I need to dwell on how do we find ways to improve. That's what I need to dwell on is how do we get better?
Ad
"How do we evaluate what we're doing, why things are and aren't working and how do we attack them and get better? So we're 0-2, lost to two good opponents. We're guaranteed 12, that's what we always say. We've got the next one coming up soon."

Next up for the Fighting Irish is a clash against Purdue. They also faced the Boilermakers last season and defeated them 66-7. It was the first of 13 straight victories after the shocking loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies in South Bend in Week 2.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications