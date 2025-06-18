CFB analyst lays out laundry list for Texas' Arch Manning to deliver national championship

There's a lot of anticipation for Arch Manning as he takes over as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback in the upcoming season. With him leading the offense, the Longhorns are widely touted to challenge for the national championship after making it to the semifinal in the last two seasons.

RJ Young laid out the laundry list of what Manning has to do to take the Longhorns back to the pinnacle of college football on Tuesday's episode of “Adapt & Respond.”

"One, you're going to have to play a couple more games at a minimum," Young said (6:38). "The 2005 Texas went 13-0. They have to play 13 games. They won all 13 of them, right, against a really great USC team.

“Imagine that Texas needs to play against Georgia, against Notre Dame, against Ohio State, against Penn State, against Oregon and any of the teams that you might pick to play in the national championship this year, would they be able to win? And what would it take?

“I think if Arch is a 3,000 (passing yards), 1,000 (rushing yards) guy, not only did he win the Heisman Trophy. I'm gonna have real questions about just how good the rest of that roster needed to be."

Arch Manning demonstrated his capabilities on the ground last season for Texas. He rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns as a backup last season.

RJ Young believes Arch Manning needs to replicate Vince Young's performance in 2005

Vince Young led Texas to their last national championship with one of the most astonishing quarterback displays in the history of college football. He led the Longhorns to a dramatic victory over USC in the Rose Bowl. RJ Young outlines what Arch Manning needs to learn from him.

“The guy that sees the play, makes the play," Young said. "Whether he's making it with his legs or he's making it with his arm, doesn't really matter to me. It matters that he makes the right play at the right time. He's also going to have a pretty damn good backfield.”

Manning will have a lot of weapons on offense to lead Texas to success in 2025. He will throw to top talents like Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore, Parker Livingstone and a host of others. Moreover, he will have CJ Baxter, Quintrevion Wisner and others to hand the ball to.

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

