CFB analyst makes major NFL prediction for $1,900,000 NIL valued Miami recruit Jackson Cantwell

Mario Cristobal's latest Miami recruit, Jackson Cantwell, is one of the emerging football players on the high school circuit. He still has one more year at Nixa High, yet the 6-foot-7.5 prospect has made his mark as the No. 1 high school prospect, per On3. Besides being a football standout, the five-star commit excels in shot put as well.

In a podcast segment with "CanesInSight" on Wednesday, Springfield News-Leader reporter Wyatt Wheeler broke down 16-year-old Cantwell's mindset and what makes him the No. 1 offensive tackle in the Class of 2026.

"There's the way he adapts, the way he breaks down everything," Wheeler said. "If you ask him out again after the game, how he thinks he did, he'll start critiquing his hand placement, just saying that he should have been a little lower, should have been under the pads, should have been this or that. So, he's thinking about it the whole game.

"He's one of those guys where you just point back to one play and he'll tell you what he did wrong or how he could have done a little better. So, I don't have any doubts that once he gets up there, that next level where he's around the best combination of offensive line coaches in the country, that he'll be able to quickly adjust.

"And you know, he might have some struggles early on, but he'll turn in. But I always tell people he's going to turn into that first gold medalist throwing first overall draft pick."

At the MHSAA state championship, Jackson Cantwell threw for 23.45 metres and was 1 cm shy of making history by smashing NFL and shot put star Michael Carter's 1979 record. Cantwell clinched his third consecutive state championship in shot put and discus and made the third-longest throw by a high school athlete in U.S. history.

The high school circuit took note of his athleticism and awarded him the MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year. Adding to Jackson Cantwell's accomplishments, the Missouri native, who boasts an On3 NIL valuation of $1,900,000, has maintained top academic grades as well.

"I am going to come in with about 23 to 26 credits at the University of Miami," Cantwell told MaxPreps.

"Just wanna get one chance:" Jackson Cantwell on joining Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes

Jackson Cantwell's recruiting saga had been an intense one, with more than 30 offers. On May 13, Miami coach Mario Cristobal edged out Georgia's Kirby Smart and others, with a reported $2.5 million NIL deal on the table. Although Cantwell's decision created a furor among Bulldogs fans, Cantwell's supporters were quick to his rescue.

"I just wanna get one chance," Cantwell said following his commitment, via the Springfield News-Leader. "I just want to get a shot, and I think (Miami offensive line coach Alex) Mirabal and (Hurricanes coach Mario) Cristobal will give me a shot and the confidence they've given guys these past years."

Cantwell is the 10th commit in Miami's 2026 class, joining Jaelen Waters, Jontavius Wyman and others, according to On3.

