CFB analyst names 5 individuals who opposed Coach Prime’s spring game proposal against Syracuse

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, wanted to break from the monotony of the off-season and add a different flavor to the routine spring game. Syracuse's Fran Brown was willing to bring his team to Boulder for the experience, but the NCAA has nixed the idea.

On3 reported this past weekend that the FBS Oversight Committee "will not recommend a waiver to allow the game to take place." Analyst Joe DeLeone of "The Ruffino & Joe Show" discussed the situation on Monday.

He revealed the names of those who pushed back against the idea, which On3 wrote was because "other programs are too far into spring practice to schedule such a game." The committee also cited academic concerns and potential recruiting advantages over other programs.

"They decided to squash it because it provided a competitive and recruiting advantage that no other institutions are permitted to do," DeLeone said. "You kind of vaguely knew who was on these committees. You vaguely do, but you never pay attention to. You just get mad at the entity that is the NCAA.

"The names of the individuals that said no to this: Bret Bielema, Josh Brooks — who is the Georgia athletic director — Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes ... University of Miami in Florida athletic director Dan Radakovich, and former Wyoming coach Craig Bohl."

What do Coach Prime and Fran Brown think of the ruling?

Syracuse's Fran Brown has taken the decision in his stride. During an interview, he poked fun at the NCAA for disallowing the different sort of spring game, which he felt would've been a "full family experience" for his team.

“We should have just told Coach Belichick and Bill O’Brien to come up with it,” Brown joked. “You know damn well they weren’t about to allow Coach Prime and Fran Brown to be the first two guys to do it… I’m just messing with you NCAA.”

Part of Coach Prime's pitch was that it would be more beneficial for his players to go up against unfamiliar competition.

"To have a competitive (game) playing against your own guys... you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same old, same old. Everybody kind of knows each other.

"I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously."

Coach Prime was trying to innovate the game, much like he has during his tenure at Colorado. It's part of the reason the Buffaloes gave him a contract extension last week.

