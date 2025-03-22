"These guys make 6 figures": Fran Brown reveals unique 'Syracuse 60' program to upskill Orange football

Fran Brown has introduced "Syracuse 60," a groundbreaking program designed to secure Syracuse University graduates a job within 60 days of graduation.

Reportedly, Syracuse football aims to obtain $6 to $8 million in name, image and likeness funds for the 2025 season. This target, according to Brown, is separate from any future revenue-sharing payments players may receive.

Speaking during the spring game press conference on Friday, Brown emphasized the program’s goal.

"It's important that I get you a job, making meaningful money inside of your major," Brown said.

A former criminal justice major himself, Brown highlighted how the program benefits football players, many of whom excel academically.

“They're always looking for good play. I told them like my team is like second to none when it comes to class act guys,” he said. "I want to make sure they all know that you got an opportunity of going be successful also here. These guys make six figures."

Brown also pointed out that players graduating through this program are well-prepared for professional success, with many earning six-figure salaries.

While not focused on enhancing football skills, "Syracuse 60" ensures players are set up for long-term success after their athletic careers. By guaranteeing job placement in their respective fields, it provides a practical pathway for life beyond the game.

Fran Brown discussed the importance of NIL and revenue-sharing

Syracuse football's aim to raise $6 to $8 million in NIL funds comes on top of potential revenue-sharing payments players could receive in the future.

At a recent event announcing a partnership between Syracuse football and Community Bank N.A., Fran Brown discussed the importance of NIL and revenue-sharing. The partnership, tied to the DeWitt-based financial services company, Community Financial System Inc., reflects a growing emphasis on player compensation.

Fran Brown checks on Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Collin Schlee - Source: Imagn

A few factors are shaping NIL and revenue-sharing developments in college football. First, if a federal judge approves a proposed settlement of antitrust lawsuits filed by Division I athletes, schools would be allowed to pay players directly for their NIL.

For the 2025-26 season, power-conference schools like Syracuse could distribute up to $20.5 million, with SU Athletics planning to allocate the maximum amount. Athletics director John Wildhack said these funds will primarily support football, men's and women's basketball and possibly Olympic sports, according to Inside the Loud House.

Syracuse also recently launched a three-year, $50 million fundraising campaign to attract and retain top-tier athletes. This initiative is expected to complement future revenue-sharing efforts.

Beyond this, players will continue earning NIL money through third-party collectives, which Wildhack emphasized as essential for helping Syracuse compete with other ACC programs in recruiting and player retention.

