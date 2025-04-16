CFB analyst places his bets on Florida Gators in 2025 under one specific condition

The Florida Gators had an up-and-down 2024 season. The season started poorly as they lost two of their first three games and five of their first nine. However, they finished the season strong, winning their last four matchups, including two wins over ranked opponents, LSU and Ole Miss.

Ad

A big reason for the Gators' success was the emergence of freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. He stepped up for the team when starter Graham Mertz went down with an injury. His coming to light is a big reason that analyst Ari Wasserman thinks the Gators will be much better next season than most fans expect.

On Monday's episode of "Andy & Ari," Wasserman spoke about how the Florida Gators are the team he is picking to exceed expectations next season. However, he gave the condition that Lagway needs to be healthy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I told you I pick a team to be good that people laugh at me for. I think Florida's gonna be my team this year," Wasserman said (0:30). "Let me be perfectly clear. If he's not healthy, I'm not standing by that. This is predicated on DJ Lagway being awesome. When you have freshman receivers, my No. 1 concern with them is they don't have enough receiver power to get consistently open and have game breaking ability.

Ad

"Because the more the years go on, the more the good teams that end up winning the most have those guys who can't be covered and make plays at important times are the ones who are really good. I just don't know how good Florida's receivers will be, but I feel a lot better now than I did on Friday."

Ad

Ad

DJ Lagway is expected to start throwing again "in a couple of weeks" for the Florida Gators

DJ Lagway emerged as a star last season for the Florida Gators, but the offseason has not been perfect for him. He has dealt with an undisclosed shoulder injury. Fortunately for the team, he is not expected to be out for long.

Ad

Gators coach Billy Napier spoke after practice on Saturday about how he expects him to start throwing in a few weeks.

"DJ's doing great," Napier said. "He'll start throwing here in a couple weeks. We will start OTAs in June; he'll be 100%. Everything is on schedule."

It appears to be an optimistic outlook for Lagway to get healthy well before the start of the 2025 season in late August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.