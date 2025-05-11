  • home icon
  CFB analyst places his bets on Ohio State star to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy over Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and more

CFB analyst places his bets on Ohio State star to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy over Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and more

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 11, 2025 14:32 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Fans are still many months away from seeing who will win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. There are still several months until the 2025 college football season begins. However, that does not mean that there is no speculation about who the top contenders will be next season.

Early in the cycle, Texas QB Arch Manning and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier have emerged as the biggest early contenders. Those picks make sense as they are QBs on two strong teams in the SEC. The Heisman often goes to a quarterback, so they make sense as contenders. However, last season proved that a non-QB could win the award, with Travis Hunter taking it.

On Friday, college football analyst Shehan Jeyarajah looked at the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy next season. He took the top contender from each team from analyst Brandon Marcello's preseason Top 25. Jeyarajah had Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as a possible contender to beat out Manning and Nussmeier.

"Smith is the presumptive best player in college football after exploding for 381 yards and five touchdowns in the College Football Playoff," Jeyarajah wrote. "His workload should only increase in 2025 as the Buckeyes replace numerous key pieces."
"Quarterback Will Howard, 1,000-yard running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and 1,000-yard receiver Emeka Egbuka are all gone. Would surprise anyone if Smith manages to push towards the 1,800-yard or 20-touchdown plateaus as an undisputed centerpiece of the offense?"
How do analyst Shehan Jeyarajah's Heisman Trophy predictions compare to the betting odds?

Betting odds have been available for the 2025 Heisman Trophy have been available for several months. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and Texas QB Arch Manning have had the best odds for a while. They are co-favorites to win the Heisman with +800 odds, narrowly edging out Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with +900 odds. Jeremiah Smith is fourth with +1200 odds.

These are Shehan Jeyarajah's top 10 Heisman contenders for the 2025 season and their associated odds on FanDuel.

  1. Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith +1200
  2. Texas QB Arch Manning +800
  3. Penn State QB Drew Allar +1600
  4. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik +900
  5. Georgia LB CJ Allen, Odds N/A
  6. Oregon RB Makhi Hughes +40000
  7. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love +5000
  8. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier +800
  9. Alabama WR Ryan Williams +4000
  10. Florida QB DJ Lagway +1600

Jeyarajah has some bold picks in the top 10, including CJ Allen, who does not even have odds to win on FanDuel.

