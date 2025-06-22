CFB analyst predicts if Arch Manning could 'close the deal' and bring National Championship to Texas 

After Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL draft, Arch Manning is scheduled to take on the role of the starting quarterback in the upcoming season. Moving onto his third season with Texas, this is the first time the 6-foot-3.5, 220-pound quarterback would fill in the shoes of QB1.

In the past two seasons, he recorded 969 yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. But can the No. 3-ranked quarterback continue the momentum in this third season and bring the National Championship to Texas? On3's J.D. Pickell shares the scoop.

"He's had some time to learn the system," Pickell said (4:38-5:36)."Now, when it's actually his time in November to go win and get it done and be the ultimate killer to close the deal, can Arch Manning close the deal for Texas is where I fall on this thing? Because if he can, then you can go win a national championship."

"You're explosive via the air with Arch Manning. Solid defense. The run game, I think is going to be still really solid again in 2025," Pickell added.

Last season, Texas started strong, maintaining a (13-3) record and earning a College Football Playoff seat. However, on Jan. 10, they suffered a setback as they lost to the Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Fans are optimistic regarding the 2025 season as Manning takes the center stage. The Longhorns will start their season against the Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

CFB analyst takes a dig at Longhorns QB1 Arch Manning

The college football circuit is buzzing in anticipation of Arch Manning's performance this upcoming season. However, analyst Jake Crain believes that Manning's "hype-train" is getting out of bounds as he inches closer to August 30.

"I think you know when you look at some of these quarterbacks, and people are putting (Arch )Manning at two, ahead of guys like Garrett Nussmeier, and even ahead of guys like Marcel Reed," Crain said Monday.

"Arch just shows up to work trying to be the best version of himself. ... but to me, you don't have enough information to be able to say that it's like we've seen the trailer for the Arch Manning movie."

Manning is among the top three contenders for the prestigious Heisman trophy, competing alongside Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Clemson's Cade Klubnik, according to ESPN.

His uncle, NFL legend Peyton Manning, also believes in his nephew's capabilities and looks forward to his upcoming season.

