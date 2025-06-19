"It is extremely possible" - CFB insider hints at Jeremiah Smith's sophomore slump heading into Ohio State's 2025 season

Buckeyes' wide receiver Jeremiah Smith delivered a standout freshman season, with 1,315 yards, 76 receptions and 15 touchdowns, cementing his position as one of the best emerging players in college football. Known for his highlight-reel one-handed catches, he earned multiple accolades, including Rose Bowl MVP, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Freshman All-American recognition.

On Thursday, analyst J.D. PicKell hinted at Smith's potential sophomore slump, following a note-worthy season.

"It is extremely possible," PicKell said. "It's possible because last year, in the amount of games he played, 76 catches, 1,300 yards, 15 touchdowns. Everyone knows who No. 4 is now. If you didn't circle him on a scouting report a year ago. One..he probably burned you. Two. You will in this upcoming season for him ... his second year in college football. So, is it possible, he has less production? Absolutely."

"But less production for Jeremiah Smith does not mean less impactful. If Jeremiah Smith has less production. I mean what's Brandon Inniss doing? What's Carnell Tate doing? What's the run game doing? This only happens if Julian Sayin is able to go from, you know, conversational in the offense to fluent in the offense. And it's going to be very tempting for Julian Sayin, his first year as a starting quarterback at Ohio State to look pre-snap and say, "where's No. 4?"

"I know if nothing else, I can get the ball to No. 4," PicKell added. "Well, when a team is doing everything in their power to try and take No. 4 away. Guess what? You gotta look somewhere else. He's the best player in college football. So, whether it's over 1,300 yards, over 15 touchdowns in 2025, I'm not that worried about it. His presence will be felt."

Even as a freshman, he played an integral part as the Buckeyes clinched the national championship last year. Analysts took note of his performance and expect him to be one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. According to DraftKings, Jeremiah Smith boasts the fourth-shortest odds to land the trophy this season, trailing behind Texas' Arch Manning (+700), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+900) and Penn State's Drew Allar (+1000).

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best college football player and boasts alumni such as Bryce Young, DeVonta Smith and others. Although the award is dominated by quarterbacks, other position players need to put in the extra punch.

Colorado Buffaloes' cornerback Travis Hunter won the trophy last year, marking the first time in four years that a non-quarterback clinched that achievement.

"In no rush to go to the NFL:" Buckeyes' star Jeremiah Smith shares views on NFL

CFB analysts have hailed Jeremiah Smith as an NFL contender, if only he were eligible to declare for the draft. To enter the draft, a player must be three years removed from high school. However, the Florida native holds a different viewpoint.

"I’m enjoying college. I’m in no rush to go to the NFL,"Smith said in an interview with The Athletic.

Smith's popularity has been soaring ever since his freshman debut. Aside from registering a note-worthy season, the 6-foot-3 prospect was named to the cover athletes for College Football 26 as well, starring alongside Alabama's Ryan Williams.

