CFB analyst rips apart college football’s overtime rule: “Stinks”

College football has some interesting overtime rules. Under the current system, they play the entire first OT period out, and if one team is ahead, they win.

If it is tied, the same process is repeated in the second OT period. However, if the game remains tied after two OT periods, teams alternate two-point conversion attempts until there is a winner.

Although games do not often go to the two-point conversion shootout, it is not a good way to finish games. When it occurs, it is anti-climactic. As a result, 'New York Post Sports' made a post on Sunday where CFB analyst Ryan Dunleavy suggested a drastic change to the OT rules.

"College football's overtime rule stinks. Not only is it confusing for fans but from the third OT period on, it's just two teams trying two-point conversion plays from the three-yard line on one-play drives until the game is no longer tied. That's worse than hockey ending on a shootout, it's like basketball ending on a free throw shooting contest."

Ryan Dunleavy then proposed a solution for the OT rules in college football.

"Here's my radical solution on how to fix that. First, let's reimplement the kickoff. The OT starts the first half and second half with a kickoff. No more automatic possession at the 25-yard line.

"Now, here's where it gets really different. The receiving team gets the ball. If they go down the field and score a TD, the game is over. Just like in NFL regular season OT."

He continued:

"What happens if the receiving team does not score? The defense wins the game without ever touching the ball. A defensive stop is worth one point. The second team never needs to touch the ball.

"So a takeaway, a turnover, a safety, a missed field goal. Anything that the first team with possession does not score, then the second team without possession wins the game."

Dunleavy's proposal for OT different from other professional football leagues

While it is a drastic suggestion, this change to the college football OT rules would be very different from anything in any other professional football league.

In the NFL, a game can end after one drive if the first team scores a TD, but it does not feel fair because the other team did not get a chance to score.

This new system gives both teams a chance to win on the drive and puts an emphasis on defense that does not usually exist. It would be interesting to see it tested out.

