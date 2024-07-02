  • NFL
  • CFL overtime rules 2024: Explaining how Canadian Football League's OT format works

CFL overtime rules 2024: Explaining how Canadian Football League's OT format works

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 02, 2024 10:53 GMT
CFL: Canadian Football League 108th Grey Cup-Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
CFL overtime rules 2024: Explaining how Canadian Football League's OT format works (IMAGN)

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is one of the most interesting American Football leagues outside US shores. The league has a few unique rules, a solid fan base and a schedule that doesn't run simultaneously with the NFL.

As we savor the 2024 Canadian Football League season, let's look at how the overtime rules work compared to the NFL.

How do CFL overtime rules work?

According to The Sporting News, here's how the Canadian Football League overtime rules work:

1. Each franchise is given an equal number of offensive possessions per overtime.

2. A coin toss will determine the team that starts on offense.

3. The initial team begins its drive with the football at its opponent's 35-yard line. The other side can score once the initial offensive team scores or turns the ball over. The second team also begins its drive at the 35-yard line.

4. If a team scores a touchdown, that team must attempt a two-point conversion play.

5. Once a franchise is ahead after both franchises are allowed to score, that franchise is declared the winner.

6. However, if both teams remain tied, they get another chance to score from the 35-yard line.

7. The game can be declared a draw in the regular Canadian Football League season if the score remains tied after each side gets two attempts to score.

8. During the playoffs, the overtime continues until there is a definitive winner.

Differences between CFL and NFL overtime rules

The CFL and NFL are not too dissimilar, as both leagues follow the general tenets of American Football. The aim of overtime remains to decide a tied game at the end of regulation time.

However, there isn't a game clock in overtime in the CFL, while there's one utilized in the NFL, which has a 10-minute overtime period.

Furthermore, the coin toss winner in the National Football League gets to choose whether to kick or receive the football. Meanwhile, in the Canadian Football League, the coin toss winner automatically gets the first possession.

Edited by Bhargav
