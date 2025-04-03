CFB analyst teases the idea of Marcus Freeman going to Cornell following his son’s latest move

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has been busy with his football team this offseason. However, he has also had things going on in his personal life. Notably, his son, Vinny Freeman, has been looking at schools and deciding where he wants to attend college. Vinny is a high school wrestler who took home third place in the 175-point weight class this winter.

On Wednesday, Vinny Freeman announced that he is committing to wrestle at Cornell University, taking his talents to the Ivy League. Cornell was a top 10-ranked wrestling program this past season.

Following the announcement that Vinny Freeman had committed to Cornell, CFB analyst J.D. PicKell threw out the possibility that Marcus Freeman could join the team's football staff to be closer to his son.

"Marcus Freeman’s son commits to wrestle at Cornell. Feels inevitable now that Marcus Freeman will eventually join the football staff," PicKell tweeted on Wednesday.

While PicKell dismissed the possibility that Freeman could go to Cornell's football team, that would be a surprising move. The Cornell Big Red hired a new head coach this past offseason, Dan Swanstrom, and are unlikely to replace him immediately. Additionally, the team has not been successful in the Ivy League and is not known as a football school.

So, it would be shocking if Freeman decided to take a job at Cornell and leave Notre Dame. While he would likely love to spend more time around his son, he has a great position at Notre Dame and is unlikely to give it up to go to Cornell.

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are working on recruiting moves of their own

Cornell was successful in recruiting Vinny Freeman to its program. Similarly, Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been busy recruiting players this offseason.

On Sunday, there was a report that the Fighting Irish have been working on recruiting players for several classes from now. Freeman and his coaching staff reportedly extended an offer to David Gabriel Georges. Georges is a running back from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and will be part of the Class of 2027. After receiving the offer, Georges was reportedly left "excited."

Georges has also received offers from several top programs including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. However, he has plenty of time to decide and is unlikely to commit for several months if not more than a year.

