CFB analyst uncovers major loophole in Shedeur Sanders’ impressive Colorado stats while discussing future with Browns

College football analyst Bruce Drennan believes Shedeur Sanders will last longer than Dillon Gabriel on the Cleveland Browns roster.

The Browns selected both Sanders and Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a unique situation. Entering training camp, many fans are wondering who would start out of them, or who would last longer on the roster.

However, Drennan believes Sanders will last longer, but he does think Sanders' college stats are overrated due to how he got the yards.

"I gotta say, Sanders, that is a tough one. If you look statistically at Sanders' career with his dad at Colorado, the majority of his yardage was picked up on safe screen passes," Drennan said. "Plus, getting the ball into Hunter's hands, getting the ball into this guys hands, he can take it all the way. It's a tough one, but I'll say Sanders."

It's an interesting take from Drennan, as he believes Sanders' accuracy rating and how many yards he threw at Colorado was a bit overrated. In 2024, he went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But, the college football analyst still has faith he will last longer on Cleveland's roster than Gabriel will.

Shedeur Sanders is out to prove people wrong at Browns camp

Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a bit of a surprise.

However, Sanders was picked by the Browns as he will have a chance to compete for the starting job. In rookie minicamp and into OTAs, Sanders says he's just trying to prove everyone wrong.

"My job here isn't to prove people wrong," Sanders said, via the team website. "It's to prove myself right."

Sanders says he's just taking it one snap at a time, but is trying to be the best leader and teammate possible.

"I just find something I want to perfect, and just perfect it to the best of my abilities," Sanders said. "And that's all I really focus on, being here, just being a leader, being a great teammate. Doing what I need to do, whenever it is, so I'm just thankful for opportunity. Things could have been a lot worse, but I'm here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now."

Sanders is in a competition with Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco for the starting quarterback job.

