CFB analyst urges Sherrone Moore to not "ruin" Bryce Underwood's development at Michigan by proposing radical step

College football analyst Smoke Dixon is urging the Michigan Wolverines to protect Bryce Underwood this season.

Ad

The Wolverines landed Underwood out of high school as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025. He's in a competition to start as a true freshman and be the face of the Wolverines' offense.

However, heading into the season, Dixon believes Michigan needs to be careful with Underwood and can't force him to do certain things as it could ruin him as a prospect.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, keep Michigan thing, especially on offense, and I’m talking about running the football and protecting him in the understanding of you don’t have to be Superman as a young man," Dixon said on 247Sports Podcast (0:20). "Because when you get a young, talented quarterback that comes in, everyone wants to play with the new toy. ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s RPO, let’s run him, let’s have him throw the ball 30-40 times.’ No!

Ad

"Run the football, you have an offensive line that can get it done. Justin Haynes came over from Alabama in the transfer portal, hammer away," Dixon added. "lPlay action start them out slow, let him throw the ball 20 times, run the ball five to 10 times, and as the season goes along, that’s the bill that you want to have. Not try to define this young man early and maybe ruin him."

Ad

Although Dixon is worried Michigan may ruin Underwood, the freshman quarterback may not even start for the Wolverines this season.

Michigan did land Mikey Keene from Fresno State, who could start the year at quarterback.

Michigan's Sherrone Moore praises Bryce Underwood

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Sherrone Moore is already impressed with Bryce Underwood.

Underwood has been involved in spring practices, and Moore says he's impressed with the quarterback's dedication to the sport and being the best he can be.

Ad

"That he really is addicted to football, that he loves it. He loves the preparation. He loves the grind," Moore said, vai 247Sports. "To the point sometimes you gotta tell him, 'Dude, you need to get some sleep. It's not healthy.' But he loves it, man. He wants to be the best and he works at it and he's doing a really good job for us."

Ad

Underwood will still be competing for the job in fall camp, but if he does win the job, Moore has full confidence in himself.

Michigan opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against New Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More