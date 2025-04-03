CFB analyst weighs in on the quarterback competition at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has a good problem on their hands, given the plate full of QB talent budding on their roster. Discussing the same with Andy Staples on ON3, CFB analyst Greg McElroy gave his take on the situation, focusing particularly on Steve Angeli. He said,

McElroy said “I don’t know how anyone can disregard what Steve Angeli did in the Penn State game. And, frankly, every time he’s been on the field the guy has been super efficient. And that, I think, gives me great peace of mind if I'm Marcus Freeman. I know what I got in Steve Vangelli.

"I know he's super accurate. I know that my floor is going to be high, because we've already seen him play in real games with real bullets flying,” the CFB analyst added.

McElroy knows Notre Dame has a strong and safe quarterback option. However, he is unsure if Steve Angeli has the same high potential as C.J. Carr. He thinks Carr has a stronger arm, but a strong arm doesn’t always mean success. Some quarterbacks win by being more accurate and smart, not just by throwing far.

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman takes time to choose QB1

The Fighting Irish HC, Marcus Freeman, is carefully handling the team’s quarterback battle. He has three players to choose from: Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, and CJ Carr. Each has their unique traits, but Freeman is not rushing his decision.

"We’ll name a starter when a starter clearly shows that he's the best quarterback. I don't want to put a timetable on it and I refuse to do that," Freeman said last week while talking to South Bend Tribune.

"They've all got great arms; they all can throw the ball. One's a senior that has been here that has experience. One's been here going into his second year. One's going into his third year. Is that a strength or a weakness? I don't know. That's to be determined...," Freeman said.

Until then, Freeman added: “I think it's going to be a fair competition. I know it's going to be a fair competition.”

Until then, Freeman will wait to see who will prove himself to be the best choice.

