After two years of comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosting the LA Bowl and having it named after him, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has taken over Kimmel's responsibilities and position this year. The 34-year-old recently signed a multi-million dollar partnership with the LA Bowl, which is now known as the Starco Brands LA Bowl, hosted by Gronk.

But Rob Gronkowski went on to make headlines ahead of the bowl game kickoff between UCLA and Boise State for another reason. And that is his attempt at singing the national anthem. Post-retirement, Gronk appeared on season 3 of The Masked Singer, where it was pretty clear that his singing abilities were not at par with his excellence on the football field.

When the 4X Super Bowl champ sang the national anthem ahead of the LA Bowl game at SoFi Stadium, fans humorously reacted to his rendition. One fan even commented:

"Nice try, but you're tone deaf, @RobGronkowski. Were you actually trying to sound disrespectful? If so, I'm disgusted."

Here are a few more reactions that fans left on social media after watching the former NFL star showcase his vocal abilities among thousands of fans.

Rob Gronkowski did not go solo during his rendition of the national anthem. He had excellent backup from The New Directions Veteran Choir, who first gained fame when appearing on America's Got Talent. Nevertheless, fans feel that if their beloved NFL star wishes to pursue a post-retirement career, then singing may not be a wise choice to make.

Rob Gronkowski must be enjoying the actions of the 2023 LA Bowl game

As the third quarter of the contest between the UCLA Bruins and the Boise State Broncos comes to an end, the Bruins secure the lead with a 28-16 scoreline. The Broncos managed to have a 16-7 lead at the end of the first half thanks to three field goals by Jonah Dalmas and a TD by RB George Honali.

LA Bowl Football

But the Bruins came back strong in the second half and QB Ethan Garbers found a TD pass to Kyle Ford to initiate a resurgence, followed by two touchdowns from RB TJ Harden.

