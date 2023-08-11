CFB insider asks for a permanent NCAA ban on athletes amid Jirehl Brock's gambling and betting allegations

Running back Jirehl Brock was charged for purposefully altering personal electronic betting records on Thursday. The charges are connected to a significant investigation by the State of Iowa into unauthorized gambling activities involving NCAA Athletes.

Brock was the Cyclones' top rusher in the 2022 college football season. However, the Quincy, Massachusetts native has been absent from fall practice due to undisclosed reasons. Allegedly, Jirehl Brock placed bets on two Cyclones football games in the 2022 season.

The charges further claim that Brock attempted to hide his identity while making a total of 1,327 bets on the FanDuel gaming website, with 13 of those bets being related to Iowa State athletic events. Among these, he placed four bets specifically on Iowa State Football games.

Commenting on the betting scandal, college football insider Greg Swaim believes the players involved should face strict punishment from the NCAA. He is of the opinion that they should get a live ban from the game, just like baseball legend Pete Rose got for his betting scandal.

Greg Swaim voiced his opinion on Twitter. The analyst wrote:

“I don't want to ever hear any excuses for players who bet on games that they played in. They should be banned from sports forever, just like Pete Rose.”

Jirehl Brock and the other players involved in the scandals

The ongoing Iowa sports betting scandal, which has deeply affected the state's college athletics landscape, continues to result in charges being filed against various football participants. Jirehl Brock was charged alongside six other college players in the state on Thursday.

The list, which includes players from Iowa and Iowa State, continues to grow. Alongside Jirehl Brock, Iowa State players also charged include Isiah Lee, Deshawn Hanika, and Jacob Remsburg. Reportedly, Arland Bruce, Reggie Bracy, Jack Johnson, and Owen O'Brien from Iowa are involved as well.

Brock now appears to be at the center of the state's gambling investigation. With quarterback Hunter Dekker previously charged, the Cyclones face the possibility of losing two key players who were expected to contribute to their offensive strength in the 2023 season.

The Pete Rose betting scandal and live ban

In one of the biggest sports betting scandals in history, Pete Rose was banned from baseball for life due to allegations that he bet on baseball games in 1989. These included those involving his own team, Cincinnati Reds, while he was the team's manager.

Following a series of investigations, Rose and MLB agreed to a settlement in which Rose accepted a permanent ban from baseball. He was declared ineligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame and prohibited from participating in any MLB-related activities.