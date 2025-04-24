CFB insider calls out NFL after highlighting SEC & Big 10 bias on list ft. schools with most NFL picks in last 5 years

On3 college football analyst J.D. PicKell expressed his disappointment with what he called an SEC & Big Ten bias in players selected with the 2025 NFL draft hours away.

Ad

On3 released the top 10 schools with the most players picked in the draft in the last five years. Nine of the 11 schools on the list (Texas and Oklahoma tied in 10th) belong to the SEC and Big Ten, with independent Notre Dame and ACC Clemson being the lone exceptions.

"The SEC & Big Ten bias on this list is terrible. Do better NFL," PicKell wrote, sharing the On3's list.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

While PicKell may have an issue with the list, the top five are dominated by perennial powerhouses. Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, LSU and Ohio State have won the national championship at least once in the last six years.

The Bulldogs, winners of two national titles during that span, led the way with 49 players selected, while Alabama had the most first-round picks (18). Notre Dame is seventh with 27 players selected, while Clemson is one position behind, with 26.

Ad

The next schools from outside the SEC & Big Ten are TCU, Pitt, Cincinnati and North Carolina, coming in at No. 19, with 18 players selected each.

There is one caveat to the list. While Texas and Oklahoma are in the SEC now, they only joined the conference before last season, meaning the 24 players from each school were drafted while they were part of the Big 12.

A similar situation happened with Oregon (12), USC (13), and Washington (15). They were all in the Pac-12 before joining the Big Ten this past season.

Ad

The first round is expected to be more balanced for teams outside of SEC & Big Ten programs

While most first-round prospects are still coming from the SEC & Big Ten, up to 10 players from outside those conferences could be selected in the top round, including a couple in the top five.

Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders might be the biggest names from the bunch. Hunter is expected to go in the top three, while Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in the first round. According to draft experts, he could go anywhere from the top five to dropping out of the first round.

Ad

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is expected to go first to the Tennessee Titans, while Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are considered the best prospects at their positions.

Other players from outside the SEC & Big Ten that could be selected in the opening round are Marshall edge Mike Green, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander, East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel and North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More