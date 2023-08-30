CFB insider claims ACC board members have opened gateway for Big 12 to pounce on the remaining Pac-12 teams

The expansion drama within the ACC doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. The leadership of the conference is working toward seeing the expansion happen in no time. However, the opposition from some members continues to stand in the way of the expansion process.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, none of the teams that initially voted against the addition—Stanford, Cal, and SMU—have flipped their votes. This could put an end to the possibility of an expansion, despite the amount of lobbying that has gone on internally.

One of the teams needs to flip to get the required percentage of support for expansion. Swaim reports that the failure of the ACC to expand gives the Big 12 the opportunity to add the four remaining teams in the Pac-12 at a major discount if they want to.

Will the Big 12 add the four remaining Pac-12 teams?

The rumors of the Big 12 adding more Pac-12 teams to its fold are springing up lately. However, there are no strong indications of that happening with the Big 12. Notably, the conference has halted any expansion for the moment to focus on other critical issues.

After incorporating Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah into its ranks during this offseason, the Big 12 conference has decided against pursuing any additional expansion. Commissioner Brett Yormark communicated this stance in discussions with local newspapers in Colorado, Arizona, and Utah.

Yormark is of the opinion that the conference has successfully reached its expansion objectives for the current wave. The primary focus inside the league front office is now on establishing a smooth scheduling framework within the conference's newly transformed structure.

ACC failure could open the door for Pac-12 expansion

The failure of the ACC to eventually expand after so much effort could eventually open the door for the expansion of the Pac-12. Despite previously not welcoming the idea of expanding the Pac-12, Stanford and Cal will be open to the move to keep their Power Five status.

Oliver Luck has already been employed by the remaining Pac-12 teams to explore the possibility of keeping the conference alive. With Oregon State and Washington State open to the idea, the support of Stanford and Cal will give the expansion plan the needed momentum.

The expectation is that the Pac-12 will turn to the teams from the Mountain West Conference and American Athletic Conference for its expansion. A number of teams have already been selected as expansion candidates. It is to be seen how the event unfolds within the conference.