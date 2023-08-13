CFB insider claims ACC expansion feat. Stanford and Cal 'just shy' of 75% vote share: Reports

ACC expansion has been a big topic of conversation in college sports as the Atlantic Coast Conference could add more teams. However, there will be a halt right now as the vote for two Pac-12 teams seems to have the conference at a standstill.

College football insider Brett McMurphy of the Action Network tweeted out which teams have voted against adding Stanford and California to ACC expansion.

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

With just one vote changing the fate of Stanford and Cal, this will be an interesting subject to keep tabs on.

What is the next step for ACC expansion?

Expansion should be in the works with Stanford and California or another pair of programs. The Atlantic Coast Conference had some rumors circulating about Florida State and Clemson potentially looking to leave for the Southeastern Conference. With eight ACC teams rumored to be looking to leave the conference, ACC expansion could mean more money in the future for the teams that stay.

If the Pac-12 winds up dissolving, the Atlantic Coast Conference is then the weakest Power Five conference. The SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 Conferences add teams throughout the college football offseason, creating an even bigger separation. Some teams could be changing conferences shortly, as ACC expansion still needs to be a priority for the league.

This will be something that can be very interesting. They are battling for real estate with the SEC for the southeastern United States, so expansion needs to happen if they want to be viewed on the same level. The Atlantic Coast Conference has a long-term media rights deal at a time when media rights continue to increase.

Notre Dame has been a vocal leader in wanting to add Stanford and California, but if the Fighting Irish wants it, they have one bullet in the chamber. Notre Dame is a partial member of the ACC but could use that as leverage and say they will forego their independent college football status to get the additional vote.

Whatever happens, it seems like expansion should be occurring very soon.