CFB insider claims the ACC expansion will target more schools before next round of Big Ten and SEC media deals - "THEY are not going to be the Pac 12"

While a couple of teams continue to push to leave the ACC, the conference is determined not to be in a situation like the Pac-12 and left vulnerable to being cherry-picked by other conferences. The league is instead working to remain strong within the Power Five landscape.

The Pac-12 finds itself on the brink of collapse at the conclusion of the ongoing season after many of its members take the exit door during the offseason. The conference is now left with just two members, and it's uncertain if it will be able to navigate towards survival.

According to college football insider Jim Williams, the ACC might be open to reaching an agreement with Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina to facilitate a buyout before the expiration of the 2036 media deal. Williams tweeted:

"FAMILY FEUD: The ACC MIGHT BE willing come to a deal with FSU, UNC and Clemson (and maybe one or two others) for buyout before the 2036 media deal runs out, It will be costly but they also feel the in fighting hurts the ACC brand. That is why they are exploring expansion candidates and will run the list past ESPN before any deals are done.

"This is not going to happen soon but perhaps in time for the next B1G and SEC TV deals. THEY are not going to be the Pac 12 and get Cherry picked an ACC rep told me."

Notably, that could involve a couple of other schools and lead to another series of expansion processes by the ACC.

Concerns about the reputation of the ACC brand

Following an offseason filled with some top teams trying to leave the conference, there’s a concern that the internal conflicts are damaging the ACC brand. That's leading to a situation where the league will offer a deal that facilitates an easy exit for the schools.

Obviously, it won't come cheap for any of those schools, as they will have to pay an exorbitant exit fee to leave the conference. However, the exit deal with the league will give the schools no need to proceed to court to challenge the grant of rights before making their way out.

Notably, the conference is already exploring potential expansion candidates from the Group of Five conferences. They will consult with ESPN before finalizing any deals.

The media deal with ESPN offers the network the right to renegotiate the terms of the contract if the conference membership drops below 15.

When will the powerhouses leave the conference?

According to Jim Williams, the exit of the likes of Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina may not happen in the immediate future. However, the exit could be aligned with the next television deals of the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten, depending on where they leave for.

Should the exit align with the next media deal of the SEC or Big Ten, it means that the teams will still have a pretty long period to spend in the ACC. The SEC's new media deal with ESPN expires in 2034, while that of Big Ten with Fox, CBS and NBC run outs in 2030.