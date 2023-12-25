CFB insider claims FSU leaving ACC is inevitable as FSU lawsuit likely to favor Seminoles in breaking the GoR

Apart from the upcoming playoffs, one of the most interesting stories currently in the CFB scenario is the potential decision of FSU leaving ACC. The Seminoles have been unhappy ever since being snubbed of a playoff spot despite finishing the season as undefeated ACC Champions. The decision has left a rough patch with the program and their relationship with the conference they have called home since 1991.

After the snub, FSU leaving ACC has become a regular topic of discussion as the Seminoles are trying to find a way to leave the conference early with a leeway to the massive financial penalties involved. They recently also filed a lawsuit against the ACC for failing to 'fulfill its fundamental commitments' to its members which led to Florida State being snubbed from the playoffs.

CFB insider Greg Swaim recently reported that there could be a massive update coming very soon to the situation that currently exists. According to Swaim, a legal decision could be in play that will allow Florida State to be temporarily released from its Grant of Rights deal.

"Expecting a HUGE legal decision to temporarily release #FSU from their #ACC grant of rights (GOR) very soon, and as many as seven more schools to follow suit," Swaim wrote on X.

Members of the ACC were already unhappy with the media rights deal. They were also unable to renegotiate a better deal with ESPN which binds all its members with the conference till 2036.

If a member wishes to leave the conference early, then it will need to pay an estimated $572 million. However, if the lawsuit filed by FSU is successful in nullifying the Grant of Rights deal, then they will only have to pay the exit fee, which is estimated at around $120 million.

If FSU leaving ACC happens, will other members opt out as well?

Greg Swaim recently also reported that apart from FSU, six other programs are looking to file a lawsuit against the ACC and take legal action. These programs are a part of the 'Magnificent Seven', which includes Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

While the Seminoles are currently the only team who have taken legal action against the ACC, the other six teams might allegedly follow suit depending on the outcome of FSU's legal battle. If fortune favors FSU in this situation, then it will have a major implication in the conference's media rights deal.

And if the other six programs opt out and the ACC is left with fewer than 15 members, then the renegotiation clause will come into effect according to its contract with ESPN, which will have a huge impact on its media rights deal.

