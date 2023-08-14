CFB insider has an "expand or die" theory for the latest realignment drama as ACC gets ripped by the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 soon

The ACC remains the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by realignment, however, that could soon change. There have been talks of both expanding and teams leaving the conference. College football insider Greg Swaim believes that if the Atlantic Coast Conference does not expand, it could soon follow the direction of Pac-12, which recently faced a mass exodus.

Swaim shared that the landscape of college football has shifted, making expansion necessary for survival, while claiming there could be movement from the conference soon, tweeting:

"Not a breaking story, rather an update on the way conference realignment is Heading. The #ACC will be picked apart by the #SEC, #B1G and #Big12, as conferences finally understand that you either expand or die (see #Pac12) and it's going down sooner than later!!"

The conference reportedly held a vote regarding the potential addition of the California Bears and Stanford Cardinals. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network recently shared that the potential expansion came up one vote short. He noted that the Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina State Wolfpack and North Carolina Tar Heels were the four schools that voted against adding the Bears and Cardinal, tweeting:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

Greg Swaim predicts that the ACC will follow the path of the Pac-12

The Pac-12 failed to land a long-term media rights deal, which led to the departure of eight of the 12 schools. College football insider Greg Swaim recently shared that he believes the ACC is on a similar path, tweeting:

"We just watched the end of the #Pac12 by self-inflicted wounds and I believe we're seeing the same thing from the #ACC. We told you 48 hours ago this addition of #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU made zero sense...and it still doesn't. #FSU and others getting out soon...stay tuned!!"

While the conference only needs one more vote to add the California Bears and Stanford Cardinals, seven of the schools, dubbed 'The Magnificent 7', reportedly are looking to break the grant of rights agreement. If one more school joins the group, then the grant of rights agreement would be broken.