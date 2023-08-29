CFB insider finally reveals the exact reason behind ACC expansion and its desperate attempts to acquire Pac-12 schools along with SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference is experiencing expansion, attempting to add the Stanford Cardinal and California Golden Bears from the Pac-12.

Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy posted one reason for the ACC expansion is to ensure no renegotiations on their media rights deal, tweeting:

"One reason ACC considering Stanford, Cal & SMU is ESPN's media rights deal w/ACC allows ESPN to renegotiate (i.e. reduce revenue) if league drops below 15 members, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. With potential future departures of FSU, Clemson & possibly others. ACC considering P5 schools now as opposed to G5 schools later to maintain required membership number."

The current Atlantic Coast Conference TV deal gets the conference $39.4 million per team per year. Despite that sounding incredible, it is the fourth-worst of the Power Five conferences, only trailing the Pac-12.

The ACC is in the midst of a 20-year media rights deal that ends after the 2036 season.

What other ACC expansion can happen in the future?

With the Big Ten and Big 12 also reportedly interested in adding SMU, Stanford and Cal, ACC expansion has to have a backup plan. While it may not be interested in adding Group of Five programs, what other choice would it have?

Oregon State and Washington State do not seem interested in the Atlantic Coast Conference or vice versa otherwise they would've been paired in the ACC expansion talks. With the conference having the worst Power Five contract once the Pac-12 media rights deal expires on July 1, 2024, what team would want to join?

Right now, the only viable option outside of landing the SMU Mustangs, California Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal would be a Group of Five conference. Things are going to be interesting if a team wants to leave the Big Ten, Big 12 or Southeastern Conference to join the ACC. The only way that is realistic is if the media rights begin to have a downward slope.

The ACC is viewed as the weakest Power Five conference left standing right now, and its best bet would be to work a merger with the American. The American believes it's Power Five worthy, and that adds a huge layer of security to be viewed as strong. Poaching a few teams would also work but a merger seems to be the best-case scenario for the Atlantic Coast Conference's future.