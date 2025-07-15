CFB insider sheds light on Nick Saban's wife Terry's role in ex-Alabama HC's unretirement amid latest rumors

After 17 seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024. He led the team to six national championships and established himself as a legend in Tuscaloosa. Following his coaching career, Saban started a new chapter in broadcasting. Last season, he was a part of ESPN's College GameDay crew as an analyst.

Amid the ongoing SEC media days, there have been rumors about Nick Saban potentially returning as a coach. However, CFB insider Chris Low has dismissed these rumors, stating that he does not expect the 7x national champion to return as a coach.

During an interview with AL.com, Low also touched on the influence of Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban, in his decisions.

"I don't see it," Low said. "You know, I guess you say never say never. Nick will be 74 this October. I think probably the person who will make that decision is Miss Terry. I don't think Nick makes that decision. I'm being a little facetious here."

"When he walked away, it was hard for him to walk away. Cause he loves coaching. He loves being in the locker room, loves being with the players. When he made that decision to walk away, I think it was for good... I know he's not crazy about the climate right now in college football in this era of (revenue) sharing and NIL... He's great at adapting. He's great at evolving as he's proven through his career, but I don't see coaching horizons out there for him."

The Alabama Crimson Tide brought in Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban's replacement. The team had a disappointing 2024 campaign during DeBoer's debut in Tuscaloosa.

He could only muster a 9-4 campaign, failing to compete for the SEC title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs. To further rub salt in the wounds, the team lost the ReliaQuest Bowl showdown to Michigan, raising questions about DeBoer's fit with the program heading into year two.

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares his thoughts on Nick Saban's potential return to coaching

Lane Kiffin spent time as a part of Saban's coaching staff from 2014 to 2016 before beginning his head coaching journey with Florida Atlantic in 2017. He is currently gearing up for his sixth campaign with the Ole Miss Rebels.

On Monday, Kiffin shared his perspective on Nick Saban's potential return to coaching.

"I don't think he's done," Kiffin said. "I think he'll be back. Whether that's college or NFL, I think he'll be back."

During his stint with the Crimson Tide, Saban put up a 201-29 overall record. He was named as a part of the 2025 class of the College Football Hall of Fame in January.

