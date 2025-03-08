CFB Insider JD PicKell wants Brian Kelly's LSU to "bring the boom back" 

CFB insider J.D. PicKell wants Brian Kelly’s LSU to “bring the boom back” on the defensive line. In recent years, the Tigers have been known more for their offensive firepower, with stars like Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier leading the way. But PicKell argued that this strays from the program’s traditional identity: Built on a tough, physical defensive front.

On "The Hard Count" podcast Thursday, PicKell said:

“If I'm LSU, let's bring the boom back here, right? Big Justice,” he said. “Let's bring five big booms back to Baton Rouge. I'd settle for one big boom. The big boom I'm looking for is here on the defensive line for LSU.”

However, PicKell highlighted a key concern: LSU allowed four yards per carry last season – a number he believes won’t cut it in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), let alone for a national title contender. To fix this, the CFB analyst urged LSU to strengthen its defensive front through the transfer portal, the need for “big human beings” in the trenches.

PicKell added that LSU should leverage their NIL resources to land top-tier defensive linemen, drawing a comparison to Penn State’s push for a standout wide receiver to support its quarterback.

Brian Kelly's defensive players to miss 2025 Spring Camp

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly - Source: Imagn

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will kick off Spring Camp on Saturday, offering a first look at their revamped roster in Baton Rouge. However, two key defensive players will be sidelined during the offseason workouts.

According to Sports Illustrated, standout linebacker Harold Perkins will miss Spring Camp as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season. Despite the setback, ESPN still ranks Perkins as a crucial returning piece for LSU in 2025.

Meanwhile, Whit Weeks, who led the SEC in solo tackles last season, will also be absent. The defensive leader sustained a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia in LSU’s final game against Baylor. Per The Advocate, he underwent successful surgery without ligament damage and remains in high spirits as he rehabs.

