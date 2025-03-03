"You didn't list the 10 with better resumes": Josh Pate defends Brian Kelly after CFB as Ryan Fravel makes a strong argument against LSU HC

College football analyst Josh Pate believes LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly is one of the top 10 head coaches in college football. Kelly has struggled since joining LSU as he has yet to lead the Tigers to the playoffs. Despite that, Pate still put Kelly as a top-10 coach, which college football analyst Ryan Fravel didn't agree with.

"I'm sorry @JoshPateCFB but Brian Kelly is not a Top 10 Head Coach," Fravel wrote. "He's not Top 10 in Win Percentage in CFB among active Head Coaches. He made ND a 10+ win team every year but got blown out pretty much every time he played a legit contender because he didn't wanna recruit.

"Marcus Freeman took ND to a level BK never could in just 3 years. BK left for LSU for "Better talent" just to go 9-3 or 8-4 every year and underachieving. He's a HC that will get you 8-9 wins a year and never win a NY6, CFP, or Natty game."

Pate defended his stance that Kelly has a top-10 resume as a coach.

"You didn't list the 10 with better resumes," Pate wrote.

The debate continued with Fravel listing 10 coaches which Pate disagreed had better resumes than Kelly, who's 292-107-2 all-time as a college football head coach.

Last season at LSU, Kelly led the Tigers to a 9-4 season.

Brian Kelly could be on the hot seat in 2025

The LSU Tigers hired Brian Kelly to try and lead them back to a national championship.

However, Kelly has struggled since being at LSU and college football analyst Bud Elliott believes the coach could be on the hot seat if the Tigers struggle in 2025.

“I don’t really think they’re going to fire Brian Kelly, but if they don’t have a good season again, I could certainly see the argument for it, right?” Elliott said on the 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show.

“They wasted two years of [Jayden] Daniels. You wasted a year of [Garrett] Nussmeier, who if he had gone pro, had certainly been a top 100 pick, if not maybe a second- or maybe even a first-round type pick. So you get him back, this is kind of the last chance.”

LSU is tied for the eighth-best odds of winning the national title in 2025. The Tigers open their season on August 30 against Clemson.

