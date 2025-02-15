CFB Insider Joel Klatt makes a difficult wish for Tyler Warren's NFL landing spot

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt wants to see Penn State tight end Tyler Warren land with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft—but he knows it’s a long shot. ON Thursdau's episode of "The Joel Klatt Show", the analyst said:

"Do I think Tyler Warren's going to last all the way until the 17th pick to Cincinnati? Probably not, but I want it so bad."

According to Klatt, Warren can be Joe Burrow’s Travis Kelce.

“But I want this to happen so badly and seeing Burrow play with a player as creative as Warren would be so fun to watch. That creativity could help the Bengals get over the hump."

Klatt believes Cincinnati is likely to lose Tee Higgins in free agency, making Warren an ideal addition. The 6-foot-6 tight end offers a rare mix of size, speed, and versatility—stretching defenses as a vertical threat, lining up in Wildcat formations, and delivering key blocks.

With Burrow at the helm, Klatt sees Warren as a dynamic weapon who could help transform the Bengals' offense into a Super Bowl-caliber unit.

Tight end Warren dominated in 2024, racking up 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 11.9 yards per catch.

Could Tyler Warren reshape the Jets’ offense?

The New York Jets might target Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft, and ESPN’s Mina Kimes believes he could redefine their offensive identity—no matter who plays quarterback.

She argues the Jets need a tight end who excels at blocking, much like the Detroit Lions built their offense around Jared Goff. Warren, a complete tight end, could help New York reestablish its offense through protection, blocking, and a stronger run game.

Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner appears to support the idea, and pairing Warren with star receiver Garrett Wilson could provide a reliable foundation for a rookie or veteran quarterback.

Would Tyler Warren be a fit in Miami?

While some national analysts have linked Warren to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13, drafting him in the first round may not be the best move. Sports Illustrated's Alain Poupart notes that Miami has greater needs at guard, defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety—positions that could deliver a more immediate impact.

If selected, Warren would become the first tight end the Dolphins have taken in Round 1, but the team may prioritize filling more pressing gaps.

