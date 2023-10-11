College football insider Jim Williams has explained why the Memphis Tigers should be part of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) expansion. Memphis plays in the American Athletic Conference and has been a member of the AAC since 2013.

However, the ACC is reportedly looking to add even more schools in another expansion, with Tulane and USF likely to join the conference. Yet, many fans from Memphis are hoping that the Tigers will also be part of the expansion.

However, William thinks that the only way Memphis could be part of the expansion is due to their academics.

"Okay I am about to piss off Memphis fans, but Tulane and USF are locks to the ACC. Memphis is a fine school with good sports, but the conference wants academics first then sports. Could they make the cut? Yes, but not ahead of Tulane and USF," Williams tweeted.

Whether or not Memphis will end up being involved in the next wave of expansion with the ACC is to be seen, but as per Williams, the priority targets are Tulane and USF.

Why is the ACC interested in more expansion?

The ACC was the last major conference to add schools in the first wave of expansion. After the Big 10, SEC and Big 12 were aggressive, the ACC went out and landed Stanford, Cal and SMU.

Originally, many thought that it would be the only time the ACC would add schools. However, recent reports have indicated that the conference is looking to add more schools due to the threat of schools like FSU, Clemson and others potentially looking to leave the ACC.

The ACC has a media rights deal signed through 2036, which has made some schools angry. Adding schools serves as protection because if the ACC drops below 15 members, ESPN will renegotiate the media rights deal.

Moreover, if the ACC does expand even more, it would allow the conference to become a more coast-to-coast conference. However, at the moment, no deal has been reached with any schools to add them to the ACC.