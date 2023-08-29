Stanford and Cal to ACC might receive a big "Yes" from the board members amid uncertainties around enough votes to join the conference: Reports

Stanford and Cal are expected to become members of the ACC.

Ever since the Pac-12 went down to four schools, Stanford and Cal were adamant in trying to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. In their first attempt to join the conference, the schools didn't get enough support.

However, both schools were persistent in hoping to join the ACC. The schools revealed they would take little to no media rights money in the first several years.

That appeared to make a big difference, as when the conference has its call to vote on Stanford and Cal, it's expected the schools will be voted into the conference.

"What will happen tonight in the #ACC meeting? There will a yes vote to add #Stanford and #CalBears...not 100% sure on #SMU, but this will put a few million each into every ACC teams income. As thought, the #Big12 talk was to get the ACC to do something...mission accomplished."

Unfortunately, the scheduled ACC meeting was postponed following the shooting at UNC. When the call will now happen is uncertain, but when it does, Stanford and Cal will be joining the ACC.

The schools joining the ACC can also act as insurance to remain above 15 schools should FSU and Clemson leave, as both schools have been frustrated with the conference.

Stanford and Cal have wanted to join the ACC

As the Pac-12 began to fall apart, Stanford and Cal released statements saying they would focus on looking at options for their future.

Immediately, the ACC became the school's frontrunner, as the conference has been quiet regarding expansion and college football realignment.

However, ACC Commissioner Jim J. Phillips said earlier this summer that they are open to adding teams to the conference.

“The ACC has been and remains highly engaged in looking at anything that makes us a better and stronger conference,” Phillips told ESPN. “We’ve spent considerable time on expansion to see if there is anything that fits. We have a tremendous group of institutions but if there was something that made us better, we would absolutely be open to it.”

After much time, it does appear that both Stanford and Cal are the schools that will be joining the ACC.