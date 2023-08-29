Stanford, Cal, and SMU to ACC get delayed as UNC shooting postpones the board meeting: Reports

The ACC meeting for Tuesday has been delayed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference was expected to have a meeting to vote on Stanford, Cal, and SMU joining the conference. The expectation was that Stanford and Cal would become members, while it was uncertain about SMU.

However, on Monday afternoon, there was a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which killed a faculty member.

Following the incident, the ACC has decided to postpone the meeting.

According to reports, shots were fired at 1:02 p.m. ET at the school’s Caudill Laboratories. Around 2:30 p.m. ET, the suspect was taken into custody.

The Police are hoping to figure out what the motive of the shooting is.

“To actually have the suspect in custody gives us an opportunity to figure out the why and even the how, and also helps us to uncover a motive and really just why this happened today. Why today, why at all?” UNC Police Chief Brian James said. “And we want to learn from this incident and we will certainly work to do our best to ensure that this never happens again on the UNC campus.”

After arresting the suspect, UNC announced that all classes, along with the ACC meeting, were canceled on Monday and Tuesday.

When will the ACC meeting be rescheduled?

Currently, it’s uncertain when the ACC meeting will be rescheduled. Given that the presidents try to meet every week, seeing the meeting pushed to next week wouldn't be a surprise.

Once the meeting does happen, all signs point to Stanford and Cal getting enough votes to join the conference. SMU, meanwhile, is still on the fence if they will get enough support, but adding a school from Texas does make sense.

Why are Stanford and Cal joining the ACC?

Stanford and Cal are two of the remaining four Pac-12 schools, and both have been trying to join the ACC for quite some time.

With both schools wanting to join the ACC, they have said they would take little to no media rights money in the first several years to entice the other schools.

Also, adding the schools is a bit of insurance should FSU and Clemson, as if the ACC falls under 15 teams, ESPN can decide to renegotiate the media rights deal.