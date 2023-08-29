CFB insider claims Big 12 catalyzed ACC "to do something" around Stanford, Cal, and SMU's pursuit of joining the FBS powerhouse

The ACC is expected to have a vote on adding Stanford, Cal, and SMU into the conference on Tuesday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been silent in terms of college football realignment and expansion. However, as of late, Stanford, Cal, and SMU have been linked to joining the conference.

Now, according to CFB insider The Swaim Show, the ACC will vote yes on Stanford and Cal tonight, with the vote on SMU being uncertain.

"What will happen tonight in the #ACC meeting? There will a yes vote to add #Stanford and #CalBears...not 100% sure on #SMU, but this will put a few million each into every ACC teams income. As thought, the #Big12 talk was to get the ACC to do something...mission accomplished."

As The Swaim Show reports, adding Stanford and Cal would add a few million to each other ACC team, which is what would entice them to vote yes. As well, both schools have said they would take little to no media rights money for the first several years.

If the conference can also add SMU, it would be much needed after the ACC has been quiet in terms of CFB realignment.

Is the ACC adding schools as insurance?

Although some fans are confused as to why the ACC would add Cal, Stanford, and SMU given all three aren't top football programs, there is a big reason why.

According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, a key reason why the ACC wants to add the three schools is due to its media rights deal. If the conference goes below 15 members, ESPN can renegotiate the deal.

Adding Stanford and Cal is a bit of an insurance should Florida State and Clemson leave, as both schools have been frustrated with the ACC.

Will SMU get enough support to join the ACC?

As of right now, SMU is the big question mark as it has been reported it's about a 50-50 chance the Mustangs will get the support.

Adding a school from Texas would make sense for the ACC to get more viewership from the State.

As well, SMU has been wanting to join a Power Five conference for quite some time and intends to take little to no money for the first few years as well, which could entice the other ACC schools to let them in.

