CFB insider makes feeling known about NFL Combine president Jeff Foster extending a special privilege to Travis Hunter

A college football insider shared his stance on NFL Combine president Jeff Foster granting a unique opportunity to Travis Hunter.

Ad

On Sunday’s episode of "The Number One College Football Show," host RJ Young said that Jeff Foster, the NFL Scouting Combine director, enthusiastically supports Hunter.

“Jeff Foster came out and told the AP, ‘Look, we have told him if he wants to go through the Combine at defensive back and receiver, we will not only allow it, we will be enthusiastic about it,’” Young said (2:40).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The NFL welcomes Hunter’s dual-role participation, but Young questions whether it serves the star’s interests. Hunter has already outshone his college peers; the true test lies in how he stacks up against NFL talent.

“If you are asking me, do I think that Travis Hunter needs to do anything other than show up and say ‘Hi’ at the NFL scouting combine, I would say absolutely, positively not,” Young said. “That boy, that man, got everything that he needs to show you right there.”

Ad

In a mock draft released Tuesday, ESPN’s NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. projected Hunter as the No. 3 pick, to the New York Giants. Labeling him a WR/CB hybrid from Colorado, Kiper hailed Hunter as the top all-around talent in the 2025 NFL Draft class—a reputation cemented by him claiming the Heisman Trophy last season.

The Titans have an exciting plan for Travis Hunter

The Titans, holders of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, shared an exciting plan for Travis Hunter. Brian Callahan addressed Hunter’s potential role during Tuesday’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Ad

So, where would he fit if the Titans draft him? Callahan revealed a bold vision:

"He probably starts at corner, and then you find ways to inject him in the offense. As he gets more comfortable, he plays more and more offensively," Callahan said, per CBS.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2024, Hunter logged 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive ones, totaling 1,484 snaps—the highest single-season count since 2017. Remarkably, no NFL player has hit 400 snaps on both sides of the ball since tracking began in 2006.

Hunter’s dazzling stats speak volumes: as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, he notched up 11 passes defended and four interceptions. Offensively, he claimed the Fred Biletnikoff Award with 96 receptions, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Also Read: Titans HC Brian Callahan praises Travis Hunter’s “really unique skill set” ahead of major decision with first overall pick

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place