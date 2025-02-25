Titans HC Brian Callahan praises Travis Hunter’s “really unique skill set” ahead of major decision with first overall pick

Travis Hunter’s ability to play both ways at an elite level has the stamp of approval from Brian Callahan. At a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the NFL Combine February 27-March 2, the Tennessee Titans head coach talked about how valuable a player like him could be.

He’s a unique player. There’s not a whole lot of other players you could compare with what he’s done. There’s not many guys that have played that many snaps on both sides of the ball, Callahan said at :04.

In 12 games at the University of Colorado last season, Hunter made 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 21 solo tackles and defended 11 passes, with four interceptions and one forced fumble. Those numbers earned him the Heisman Trophy in 2024, while he was also named an All-American for a second consecutive season.

I think anybody that you talk to about him is gonna say the same thing that he’s got the ability to play both, and then I think you got to find out where he fits. He’s got a really unique ability to do a lot of different things, Callahan added at 19.

Where would Hunter best fit in Tennessee?

The Titans hold the #1 overall draft pick in April, and while he’s proven to be elite as a cornerback and wide receiver, there’s one position in which he’d be most useful for Brian Callahan.

Offensively, outside Calvin Ridley, the Titans were thin at the wide receiver spot last season. The former Second-team All-Pro had 1,017 yards through the air in 2024, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine next at 497. Hunter has the breakaway speed and hands to fill a much-needed void in that department for the Titans.

Of course, he’d be an asset defensively, but the Titans were strong on that side of the ball last year, allowing the second-fewest yards per game (311.2). While defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons was their only Pro Bowler, the Titans’ cover game was solid in 2024, conceding the second-fewest passing yards per game (177.3) behind only the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles (174.2).

Hunter would learn from a veteran pass-catcher in Ridley, who has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, while the 21-year-old would be able to take some pressure off his shoulders down the field.

He can also be used if a cornerback goes down in the middle of a game, and that’s a massive asset for a coach who may need to plug a guy in at a moment’s notice when the inevitable injuries occur.

Last season, the Titans were 26th in the league for passing, averaging 195.1 yards per game.

