CFB insider mesmerized by SEC QB's insane athleticism pulls out breakout moment of his career, it's not Arch Manning

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers delivered a signature moment on Nov. 30, 2024, leading the No. 16 Gamecocks to a 17-14 win over No. 12 Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl. His 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 remaining secured South Carolina’s sixth straight win and locked up the Palmetto Cup.
Sellers finished with 166 rushing yards and 164 passing yards. On the game-winning run, he spun off Clemson’s Peter Woods in the backfield, broke through the line and cut left to score.
Two weeks earlier, Sellers threw for a career-high 353 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-30 win over Missouri.
CFB insider J.D. PicKell posted Monday on X:
“I’ve quite literally purchased all LaNorris Sellers stock that I can find. Even had them check the back to make sure there wasn’t any stock left. This might have been the play that sparked the purchase spree.”
Clemson had a chance to tie with 16 seconds left, but quarterback Cade Klubnik was intercepted by linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in the red zone.
Arch Manning isn’t known for his rushing, but his 67-yard touchdown run, the longest by a Texas freshman QB, showed he can break plays when needed. Sellers, by contrast, is a true dual-threat with a more physical, aggressive running style.
South Carolina coach pointed to Kentucky game as turning point for LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer pointed to the Kentucky game as a turning point for quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Beamer said that Sellers "made some plays in that game with his feet" despite missing a blitz pickup and scrambling to escape pressure.
Sellers was briefly knocked out and missed the second half the next week against LSU. He played his first full game in Week 5 against Ole Miss.
Beamer also said that the Clemson game is key to Sellers' development as a leader. After that game and a month-long break, Sellers learned to balance football with a normal life.
His performance against Clemson raised his national profile, but according to Beamer, he saw Sellers' potential well before that, starting with the Kentucky game.
