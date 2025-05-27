CFB insider mesmerized by SEC QB's insane athleticism pulls out breakout moment of his career, it's not Arch Manning

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers delivered a signature moment on Nov. 30, 2024, leading the No. 16 Gamecocks to a 17-14 win over No. 12 Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl. His 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 remaining secured South Carolina’s sixth straight win and locked up the Palmetto Cup.

Ad

Sellers finished with 166 rushing yards and 164 passing yards. On the game-winning run, he spun off Clemson’s Peter Woods in the backfield, broke through the line and cut left to score.

Two weeks earlier, Sellers threw for a career-high 353 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-30 win over Missouri.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CFB insider J.D. PicKell posted Monday on X:

“I’ve quite literally purchased all LaNorris Sellers stock that I can find. Even had them check the back to make sure there wasn’t any stock left. This might have been the play that sparked the purchase spree.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clemson had a chance to tie with 16 seconds left, but quarterback Cade Klubnik was intercepted by linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in the red zone.

Arch Manning isn’t known for his rushing, but his 67-yard touchdown run, the longest by a Texas freshman QB, showed he can break plays when needed. Sellers, by contrast, is a true dual-threat with a more physical, aggressive running style.

South Carolina coach pointed to Kentucky game as turning point for LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer pointed to the Kentucky game as a turning point for quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Beamer said that Sellers "made some plays in that game with his feet" despite missing a blitz pickup and scrambling to escape pressure.

Ad

Sellers was briefly knocked out and missed the second half the next week against LSU. He played his first full game in Week 5 against Ole Miss.

Beamer also said that the Clemson game is key to Sellers' development as a leader. After that game and a month-long break, Sellers learned to balance football with a normal life.

His performance against Clemson raised his national profile, but according to Beamer, he saw Sellers' potential well before that, starting with the Kentucky game.

Ad

Also Read: “I love you”: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers shares a heartwarming message for GF on her special day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place