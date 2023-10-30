CFB Insider names 6 players eyeing college football snub for 2024 NFL gig

With the college season now half over, the picture of underclassmen entering the 2024 NFL Draft is becoming clearer. This week, I’m told a pair of impact pass rushers from the Big Ten are deep into the process of picking an agent, while a pair of offensive tackles are committed to playing on Sundays. Here are a few of them

#1 Chop Robinson: DE-Edge (Penn State)

Robinson, who went down hard during Saturday’s loss to Ohio State with what seemed to be a concussion, has a third party interviewing agents and getting things in order for his postseason decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

All expectations are that Robinson will enter the draft. The underclassman presently has five TFLs, three sacks, and three quarterback hurries in seven games.

Michigan State v Penn State

Robinson is expected to miss a few games from the injury, though Penn State coach James Franklin said earlier this week,

“Hopefully we’ll get Chop back here soon.”

I presently grade Robinson as an early first-round pick.

#2 JT Tuimoloau: DE-Edge (Ohio State)

Word in Columbus is that Tuimoloau, who turned in an outstanding performance against Penn State and dominated top-five pick Olumuyiwa Fashanu late in the game, is a shoe-in to go pro after the season.

Michigan v Ohio State

After a slow start this year, the third-year junior has been on a tear recently, posting four sacks and four TFLs the past three games. He’s a slightly undersized yet athletic edge rusher who is effective up the field or playing in space. Tuimoloau projects as a late first-round pick.

#3 Kingsley Suamataia: Offensive Tackle (BYU)

Suamataia was the darling of Draft Twitter after a terrific season in 2022, his first at BYU after transferring from Oregon. The athletic tackle moved to the left side this season and has played reasonably well.

Texas Tech BYU Football

The redshirt sophomore is the cousin of Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell, and he comes with tremendous upside. While he could slide into the late part of Round 1, I presently grade Suamataia as an early second-round choice.

#4 Matt Goncalves: Offensive Lineman (Pittsburgh)

Coming into the season, Goncalves was universally projected as a top-60 pick, but an injured toe that required surgery during the third game of the year ended his campaign.

Wofford v Pittsburgh

The word is that the fifth-year senior will enter the draft rather than return for another season at the college level. I’ve not been told how much of the predraft process Goncalves will be able to participate in.

#5 Smael Mondon Jr: Linebacker (Georgia)

The talent on the defensive side of the ball coming from Georgia won’t be as plentiful as it has been the prior two seasons.

Yet the program will still offer quality prospects like Mondon, a third-year junior who I’m told will enter the draft. Mondon is instinctive, incredibly athletic, and very active.

Ball State v Georgia

Mondon presently leads the Bulldogs defense with 32 tackles this season after 76 last season, which also led the Bulldogs. Mondon holds a second-round grade on my board.

#6 James Williams: Safety (Miami Hurricanes)

The Hurricanes have two draftable safeties in Williams and Kamren Kinchens. The former, a large defensive back who goes 6-foot-4 and almost 215 pounds, has been reaching out to agents and is expected to enter the draft after the season.

Clemson Miami Football

Williams is a big hitter who ranks second on the Miami defense with 33 tackles in seven games. Yet at the same time, he displays surprising ball skills.

Some feel he could be drafted to play linebacker in the future, as his frame should be able to handle an additional 20 pounds. Williams has a third-round grade on my board.