CFB insider predicts Big Ten powerhouse to poach Ohio State-target Luke Wafle as bidding war heats up for elite DE

One of the most high-profile bidding wars in the 2025 cycle appears to be tilting in USC's favor. Luke Wafle, a five-star edge rusher from the Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey), will announce his college commitment on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET on the On3 Recruits YouTube channel.

Widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects in the nation, the front-runners for his pledge appear to be Big Ten powerhouses, Ohio State and USC, with Texas, Penn State and Florida also in the mix.

Following an official visit to USC over the weekend, Wafle was trending toward the Trojans. On3 director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong then flipped his prediction in Ohio State’s favor on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday night, Wiltfong had reversed the course again, projecting Wafle to commit to USC.

“USC has not thrown in the towel. On3 is hearing the Trojans offer went significantly up, and there is confidence again around the Trojans program the blue-chipper ends with them,” Wiltfong said on Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Sources are indicating Wafle is tracking to be the next prospect to have a dead of at least a million dollars per year.”

USC upped its NIL offer to Luke Wafle

Sources close to the recruitment indicate NIL opportunities have played a big part in Luke Wafle’s decision-making process. Both Ohio State and USC have reportedly made large financial offers, with Wafle expected to get a deal worth over $2 million for his first two years of college. USC’s latest pitch is believed to have surpassed Ohio State’s most recent offer.

“Both programs over the last 48 hours upped their NIL packages and as reported yesterday sources are indicating Wafle is tracking to be the next prospect to have a deal of at least a million dollars per year,” Wiltfong wrote on On3 on Thursday.

“We’re hearing now a two-year deal worth between 2.2 and 2.6 million dollars is the range.”

According to Wiltfong, while Wafle was impressed with Ohio State’s player development and team culture during his spring visit, USC’s staff, defensive line coaches Eric Henderson and Shaun Nua, combined with the school’s aggressive NIL strategy, appear to have swayed the momentum.

Luke Wafle is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect per On3 Industry Rankings and as high as No. 4 by On3’s proprietary rankings. His potential commitment would further elevate USC’s recruiting class (ranked No.1). For Ohio State (ranked No. 4), missing out on Wafle could make things difficult for the team.

