CFB insider predicts massive losses for Billy Napier’s Florida Gators against Georgia, Ohio State and more

Head coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are coming off a disappointing season. They had a slow start to the season which made their strong finish somewhat futile. However, there is optimism that the team can be much more competitive in the SEC next season.

One thing that is going for the Gators is their impressive recruiting class. Billy Napier secured several top recruits in the 2025 class. As a result, the Gators had the No. 7-ranked 2025 recruit class, according to 247 Sports. They are now working to ensure they have another strong class in 2026.

The Gators had several players visit the team's facilities over the weekend, including four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko and four-star running back Carsyn Baker. Unfortunately for the Gators, On3 insider Steve Wiltfong spoke on "On3 Recruits" on Saturday about how he thinks those players are more likely to sign with other teams (Timestamp 1:00).

"A couple of key On3 recruits. Ekene Ogboko is an offensive lineman. Carsyn Baker, four-star running back. Ekene Ogboko, I’m hearing more smoke around Georgia and Notre Dame," Wiltfong said. "Carsyn Baker, my prediction’s on Ohio State right now. But we'll see what happens with these visits. We know that Florida can make attractive pitches on and off the field for these guys."

"There's a lot of excitement around DJ Lagway. We're seeing Florida in some Top 10s heading into the season. Do you have Florida in the Top 10, I don't know if I do, but I do have the arrow up for the Gators."

Wiltfong then continued to talk about how he is interested to see what happens with Florida's recruiting this year.

"We'll see what it looks like for them this fall, but they closed a hell of a recruiting class last year. We know they're gonna make some moves with some guys this year and they're certainly gonna try this weekend."

Billy Napier and the Gators had seven recruits visit Gainesville over the weekend

While there are rumors that some of the recruits visiting Gainesville are more likely to sign with other teams, that is not stopping Billy Napier and the Gators from trying. According to On3, seven recruits were scheduled for visits over the weekend.

Five-star OT Felix Ojo

Four-star WR Calvin Russell

Four-star CB Chauncey Kennon

Four-star Edge Luke Wafle

Four-star OT Ekene Ogboko

Four-star RB Carsyn Baker

Three-star DL Jamir Perez

